Formula 1F1's new owner Liberty confirms Bernie Ecclestone's exit as CEO

Ecclestone ousted, Brawn poised for new role Bernie Ecclestone has lost his position as the CEO of the Formula One Group and been replaced by Chase Carey, with Ross Brawn poised to be appointed in a new role as well 1485198621 F1
Palmer: MSV's interest in Silverstone over MotorSport Vision boss Jonathan Palmer is no longer interested in taking over Silverstone, the home of Formula 1's British Grand Prix 1485184509 F1
Scrap blue flags in F1 - Warwick Formula 1 should scrap the use of blue flags in grands prix and restrict the awarding of penalties as that will improve the racing, according to Derek Warwick 1485177648 F1
Wet running added to first Barcelona test Formula 1's opening 2017 pre-season test will feature at least one day of wet running, in a bid to ensure teams gain some experience of the new, wider rain tyres 1485174943 F1
Pirelli fears F1 2017 could be a procession Pirelli fears Formula 1 will end up with processional racing in 2017 because the rules shake-up will spread the field out 1485164454 F1
