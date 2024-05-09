RB: Ricciardo performance in F1 Miami sprint "had been coming"
RB team boss Laurent Mekies says Daniel Ricciardo's fourth place in Formula 1's sprint in Miami "had been coming" as the Australian had been making steady progress under the radar.
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ricciardo’s Miami GP sprint F1 result ‘nice to keep a few people quiet’
Ricciardo hit the wall twice in "awesome" Miami F1 sprint qualifying
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
RB reveals “chameleon” F1 Miami GP livery
RB insists Ricciardo “absolutely” still able to deliver at his best in F1
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss
Latest news
Sargeant not distracted by Antonelli rumours after F1 future talks with Vowles
MotoGP French GP: Martin ends Friday practice on top, Marquez misses Q2 cut
Formula E battery concerns prompt Attack Mode change for Berlin
WRC Promoter to set out vision for the future
Autosport Plus
Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments