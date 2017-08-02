Latest
Ferrari eyes Sauber junior F1 team project Ferrari has revealed it is considering turning Sauber into a junior team so it could become a Formula 1 proving ground for its young drivers 1501673121 F1

Kubica seventh, Vettel fastest in testing Robert Kubica clocked the seventh quickest time on his return to official Formula 1 testing in Hungary with Renault, as Sebastian Vettel set the pace for Ferrari 1501672132 F1

FIA to 'see how much we can push' halo design The thickness of Formula 1's halo cockpit protection device could be reduced as the FIA plans to "see how much we can push" the controversial design 1501664997 F1

Kubica begins Hungary test in 2017 Renault Robert Kubica has begun the Renault test at the Hungaroring that is likely to decide whether he can return to Formula 1 in 2018 1501657059 F1

Why Norris's prize test is so significant On Wednesday Lando Norris takes over from Stoffel Vandoorne in the McLaren-Honda in the post-Hungarian Grand Prix Formula 1 test, his prize for winning the 2016 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award 1501616022 F1

Hulkenberg: Magnussen a 'wannabe Verstappen' Nico Hulkenberg insists he took no offence from Kevin Magnussen's "suck my balls" comment at the Hungarian Grand Prix, but branded the Haas Formula 1 driver "wannabe Verstappen" 1501606303 F1

Why FE must learn from F1's boom and bust Manufacturers are swarming towards Formula E - but that was the case for Formula 1 once too, and it changed very quickly. The electric series must heed the warnings of F1's recent past 1501632000 FE

F1’s DNA myth is as damaging as ‘fake news’ You might think denouncing F1's metaphorical 'DNA' argument is pedantic. But there's an insidious side to that way of thinking that people need to move away from 1501632000 F1

Why Verstappen should not have been penalised Max Verstappen's clash with Daniel Ricciardo was a symptom of regulations and a circuit that make overtaking impossible. The stewards need to back off 1501545600 F1

Why Sauber's revival depends on Ferrari Sauber has slumped to the foot of Formula 1's pecking order in recent years and struggled to re-establish itself in the midfield. Now a plan actually appears in place to give it a realistic shot at bouncing back 1501545600 F1

Hamilton's act of self-harm will delight Ferrari Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' handling of the Hungarian Grand Prix was honourable, but could come back to bite them in a year when Ferrari has made its contrasting team orders approach very clear 1501459200 F1

Hungarian GP driver ratings No perfect scores from the Hungarian GP, but there were some very high ratings scattered further down the field than the leading contenders at the front 1501459200 F1

