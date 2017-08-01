Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

Nico Hulkenberg insists he took no offence from Kevin Magnussen's "suck my balls" comment at the Hungarian Grand Prix, but branded the Haas Formula 1 driver "wannabe Verstappen".

Renault driver Hulkenberg rowed with Magnussen in front of the television cameras after the Hungaroring F1 race, in which Magnussen was penalised for edging Hulkenberg off the road as they fought for 11th late on.

When Hulkenberg interrupted Magnussen during a live TV interview to accuse him of being the most unsporting driver on the grid, Magnussen replied: "suck my balls".

The incident was a major talking point across social media, and Magnussen's Haas team principal Gunther Steiner backed his driver's outburst.

Writing in his exclusive column for German station Sport1 on Tuesday, Hulkenberg said he was surprised there had been such a frenzy over the incident.

"I wish there were as many people talking about the race," he said.

"At the moment we have different challenges in Formula 1 than the balls of a wannabe Verstappen.

"I'm not the kind of guy to curry favour with the public after the race, and I don't need to insult someone.

"If I have a problem with somebody I go ahead and say what's on my mind.

"But the fans are happy about seeing a sport in which competition is being lived and somebody is speaking his mind.

"This is the fun thing about F1, especially with hot-headed sensitive people.

"With Kevin it's like having a little brother. You know he is not able to defend himself in any other way. Therefore, it's easy to take his remarks with a smile on your face."

Hulkenberg bumped into Steiner at Budapest airport on Monday morning and the pair cheekily posed for a photo that was posted on Instagram to make light of the 'suck my balls' remark.