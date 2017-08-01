Latest
Kubica passes FIA cockpit extraction test Robert Kubica has successfully passed the FIA's mandatory extraction test ahead of his first run in a 2017 Formula 1 car with Renault in the Hungaroring test on Wednesday 1501582763 F1

Podcast: Will Mercedes regret its fair play? Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton's decision to hand back third place to Valtteri Bottas in Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix is the focus of the latest edition of The Autosport Podcast 1501579663 F1

Williams trying major car changes at test Williams is planning to test some "significant" changes to its Formula 1 car during this week's post-Hungarian Grand Prix test, analysing new ideas to turn around its fortunes 1501577435 F1

McLaren result 'like a goal before half-time' McLaren's first double-points finish of the 2017 Formula 1 season in the Hungarian Grand Prix felt like scoring a goal before half-time, says chief operating officer Jonathan Neale 1501516041 F1

Di Resta: Feet were killing me in F1 comeback Paul di Resta has revealed his feet were "killing me" during his Formula 1 comeback with Williams in the Hungarian Grand Prix 1501512022 F1

Grosjean fed up with 'NASCAR' racing in F1 Romain Grosjean wants the FIA to define the limits of what constitutes fair racing in Formula 1 after his first-corner clash with Nico Hulkenberg in the Hungarian Grand Prix 1501504494 F1

Vandoorne leads first morning of testing McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne narrowly edged out Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc to go quickest on the first morning of Formula 1's post-Hungarian Grand Prix test 1501585583 F1

Berger: DTM can survive without Mercedes DTM chairman Gerhard Berger believes the series can continue with two manufacturers in the wake of Mercedes' shock withdrawal announcement 1501579048 DTM

Why Verstappen should not have been penalised Max Verstappen's clash with Daniel Ricciardo was a symptom of regulations and a circuit that make overtaking impossible. The stewards need to back off 1501545600 F1

Hamilton's act of self-harm will delight Ferrari Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' handling of the Hungarian Grand Prix was honourable, but could come back to bite them in a year when Ferrari has made its contrasting team orders approach very clear 1501459200 F1

Hungarian GP driver ratings No perfect scores from the Hungarian GP, but there were some very high ratings scattered further down the field than the leading contenders at the front 1501459200 F1

The real problems caused by Porsche's shock exit Every possible route the World Endurance Championship could take in response to Porsche's departure is fraught with problems. Its decision is a turning point with implications across motorsport 1501372800 WEC

Six reasons Ferrari and Red Bull are back in the game Mercedes says it's no surprise to see Red Bull in the mix in Hungary - and with good reason. Add Ferrari's ever-presence at the sharp end in 2017 and there's a genuine chance of a three-way fight on Sunday 1501200000 F1

Formula 1 is destroying its own DNA Mandating the halo for 2018 is a step too far that will remove a large part of Formula 1's fan appeal 1501113600 F1

