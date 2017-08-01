Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

Robert Kubica has successfully passed the FIA's mandatory extraction test ahead of his first run in a 2017 Formula 1 car with Renault in the Hungaroring test on Wednesday.

Article 13.1.4 of the FIA's F1 regulations requires drivers to be able to extricate themselves from the cockpit within five seconds, while wearing their full race kit and helmet, and starting from a fully belted-in position, and replace the steering wheel within 10s.

There were concerns that the mobility limitations in Kubica's right arm - a legacy of the horrific rally crash that interrupted his career in 2011 - would make it hard for him to pass the extraction test.

But the FIA has confirmed that Kubica passed the test on Monday, with the procedure going smoothly.

Wednesday's test is regarded as the final measure of whether Kubica will be able to make a full F1 comeback in 2018.

He has already impressed Renault in tests in a 2012 car at Valencia and Paul Ricard.

Kubica has not visited a grand prix since his accident and always said he would only return to the F1 paddock as a driver.

He is present at the Hungaroring for Tuesday's opening day of running, and was on the pitwall to watch Renault test driver Nicholas Latifi.

Renault Sport F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul said after Kubica's first run in the 2012 car that the team personnel who had worked with him in 2010 had always wanted to give him a chance to prove whether he could return to the grid.

"There is at Enstone a group of people composed of Bob Bell, Nick Chester, Alan Permane, all these people have known Robert as a driver, have worked with him, and over the years - including when Robert was completely outside of the radar - they have maintained contact with him," said Abiteboul.

"And that's something that they always discussed: what if, as a dream he was capable of driving again in this type of circumstance?"

The initial test at Valencia was regarded as an exploratory run with no commitment to take things further, but his fitness and pace changed the situation and made a comeback with Renault in 2018 a serious proposition.