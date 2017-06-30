Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

Daniil Kvyat has asked his Toro Rosso Formula 1 team to improve the reliability of his car, suggesting a spate of failures have prevented him from showing his "full potential".

Kvyat has scored just four points so far this season, compared to team-mate Carlos Sainz's haul of 29.

But Kvyat has suffered three race-ending mechanical failures in eight grands prix in 2017, including a retirement from last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix while on the fringe of the top 10.

"I'm slightly concerned that issues that I'm having are not letting me to show my full potential," Kvyat said.

"For sure I would not like to continue like this.

"I will ask the team now to investigate everything, because I'm not, let's say, extremely happy.

"I do everything I can [but] it is very frustrating."

Kvyat said his retirement in Baku - the result of an electrical shutdown - was hard to take as he watched his midfield rivals pick up "free points".

"It was probably one of the best," Kvyat said when asked to describe his weekend before his retirement.

"Perfect Friday, perfect Saturday. Starts, I still need to work on them, but we were still in the mix after that.

"Of course it was free points for everyone who finished, basically.

"I was watching the race with [a] heavy heart, to be honest.

"Every time this kind of race happens, my car shuts itself or they give me three penalties in a row or something like that.

"Everything was going on and I was like 'argh, there's another position for free, here is another one, here I could have been third'.

"It's so frustrating. [It] seems like since I came to Toro Rosso that is the story.

"I want it to change as fast as possible."