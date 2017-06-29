Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

Romain Grosjean has admitted he needs to do a better job of driving around the persistent brake problems that have plagued the Haas Formula 1 car.

The American team has repeatedly suffered with brake issues during its short spell in F1 so far, and has attempted fixes as well as running tests with both current supplier Brembo and alternative option Carbone Industrie.

But while Haas continues to work on eradicating the problems, Grosjean said he also needs to improve the way he handles the situation.

The Frenchman, who trailed team-mate Kevin Magnussen in all sessions around the heavy-braking Baku street circuit, said: "I don't want to speak about brakes anymore.

"I just need to be better in those conditions and improve myself.

"There are things behind the scenes but I'm not blaming anything.

"The brake feeling has been terrible all weekend long but Kevin's got the same comment and he can drive around [it], that's why I'm saying I don't want to blame anything.

"Braking is my strength, since Formula Renault. But when things are not working as I want, it's my biggest weakness.

"When it's not good, then I'm lost. I admit it and I need to work on that and I'm sure I can get better."

Haas boss Gunther Steiner suggested Magnussen's braking style makes it easier for him to deal with the problem, and Grosjean suggested he needed to add a 'B-game' to his set of skills.

"When the brake feeling is terrible, I need to find a way that I can work with it," he said.

"When I cannot brake very late, very hard and turn the car with the brakes, then I just need to find more tools."

Magnussen added that Grosjean "seemed to get very angry" in regards to the brake problem, although he conceded it was "not easy at all" to cope with.

He added: "Brakes is the most important thing that you need to have working because it takes away a lot of confidence if you don't know what's going to happen if you push the brakes.

"So it's not a good situation but it's something that's a little bit out of our hands.

"There's not much we can do about it, it's one of those things, it's like complaining about the weather.

"There's not anything you can do about it, you just have to deal with it."