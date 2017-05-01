Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

Haas Formula 1 team principal Gunther Steiner ended the Russian Grand Prix "pissed off" at a weekend in which "everything that can go wrong went wrong".

Romain Grosjean struggled all weekend, was slowest in qualifying and then collided with Jolyon Palmer on the first lap and retired.

Team-mate Kevin Magnussen was running in the points in 10th early on but lost ground courtesy of a five-second time penalty for exceeding track limits at Turn 2 and finished 13th.

"I'm pissed off with the weekend, as you get when you have a weekend like this," said Steiner.

"Almost everything that can go wrong went wrong."

Steiner accepted Magnussen's penalty was fair, and conceded he would have struggled to hang on to a point even without it.

Magnussen had gone wide avoiding a first-lap mess at Turn 2 and failed to rejoin around the bollard officials had put in to stop drivers cutting the corner.

He hoped that letting Felipe Massa's Williams, which he had overtaken while outside the circuit limits, back past would suffice.

"I'm not even trying to argue it, we were told and we didn't do it," Steiner said. "You live by your choices.

"[Without the penalty, points] would have been possible but I don't know - It would have been a tough battle.

"The strategy could have been completely different so it's difficult to know.

"There was a bigger chance without the penalty."