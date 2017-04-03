Latest
F1 needs camera-angle rethink - GPDA's Wurz Formula 1 needs a rethink of its broadcast camera angles to really showcase the new-generation cars, Grand Prix Drivers' Association chairman Alex Wurz believes 1491214005 F1

Renault to start development push in Bahrain Renault plans to bring the first step of an "exciting" update push to the Bahrain Grand Prix, confident its car is ready to challenge for regular Formula 1 points 1491209026 F1

FIA plans to launch motor racing hall of fame The FIA is planning to launch an official Hall of Fame later this year to help celebrate motor racing names past and present 1491140434 F1

Verstappen wants V10s back in F1 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wants Formula 1 to return to louder V10 engines after the end of the current regulation cycle 1491128960 F1

Points still realistic in 2017 - Sauber Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn insists points are still realistic for her Formula 1 team this season despite missing out in the Australian Grand Prix 1491125402 F1

F1 plans cheaper, noisier 2021 engine switch Formula 1 is set to ditch its current formula of turbocharged hybrid powerunits in favour of cheaper and noisier engines from 2021 1491047610 F1

McLaren braced for even worse Chinese GP McLaren is bracing itself for a tougher time at the Chinese Grand Prix, with Formula 1's longest straight set to expose the true power deficit that Honda has 1491221396 F1

Citroen: Monte problems won't return in Corsica Citroen does not believe the issues that plagued it in the World Rally Championship season opener in Monte Carlo will reappear on the all-asphalt Corsica round 1491218266 WRC

Buemi frustrated by Mexico City problems Formula E championship leader Sebastien Buemi was left 'frustrated and disappointed' after his perfect start to the 2016/17 season was ended by a torrid Mexico City ePrix 1491210835 FE

Redding 'glad' to have missed out on '17 Ducati Scott Redding says he is "glad" he missed out satellite squad Pramac's only 2017 Ducati, as it puts pressure on his MotoGP team-mate Danilo Petrucci to perform 1491135199 MotoGP

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely Volkswagen's abrupt departure from the World Rally Championship it was dominating was one of the winter's biggest shocks. Now 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg's World Rallycross team has VW support. What does that mean for World RX and what remains of Volkswagen Motorsport? 1491177600 RX

Why a dormant F1 rivalry is about to explode They've won seven of the last nine Formula 1 titles between them, but there hasn't been a true Sebastian Vettel versus Lewis Hamilton head-to-head yet. This could be the year we find out how they handle it 1491177600 F1

Ten things to watch in the 2017 BTCC The start of the British Touring Car Championship is always eagerly awaited. This year a host of driver moves makes it even more so, but stability in some quarters will be a big factor in the title fight too 1490918400 BTCC

Under the skin of Honda’s latest F1 saga This season was supposed to be the year that Honda finally came good, but its engine's deficiencies have already been woefully exposed. Can it turn its ailing relationship with McLaren around? 1490918400 F1

Why Toyota is giving a scapegoat a second chance Toyota brutally dumped Nicolas Lapierre from the line-up that ultimately won the 2014 WEC, but has recalled him for its extra car this year. What does the about-face say about its original decision? 1490832000 WEC

Nigel Roebuck's verdict on the start of F1's new era Is Ferrari a genuine threat to Mercedes? What does the race in Australia say about F1's revamped machinery, and who impressed in strange circumstances? 1490832000 F1

