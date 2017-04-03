Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

Formula 1 needs a rethink of its broadcast camera angles to really showcase the new-generation cars, Grand Prix Drivers' Association chairman Alex Wurz believes.

With the bigger wings and larger tyres set to result in smashed lap records this year, F1 drivers have talked about the new machinery being much harder to take to the limit.

Ex-F1 racer Wurz, who has been in charge of the GPDA since 2014, says his feedback from drivers is encouraging, but believes better use of camera angles and on-board shots are essential to ensure the speed increase translates to television screens.

"The TV feed is already better because they have an on-board camera that shakes a bit," Wurz told Autosport.

"So the perception is it is faster, the cars are faster - you can see it.

"If the TV feed would go away from the old-school business model of big wide opened lenses to have few very fast shots, to capture the speed of the car for the eye, I think with these things, the sport will go in the right direction.

"And then it is up to the new owners to promote and promote and promote."

Wurz believes the regulation overhaul has taken F1 back to being "authentic", with drivers happy and challenged again.

After the hard-fought season-opener in Australia - which swung Sebastian Vettel's way when Lewis Hamilton got trapped behind Max Verstappen after the pitstops - Wurz believes fans should celebrate the fact they are seeing genuine racing again.

"The drivers like the cars," Wurz said.

"It is authentic and that comes across, which makes it much easier to sell.

"If you hear a multiple world champion short of breath on the radio, because he is pushing and he can push all the time, that doesn't require anyone to explain that it is physically tough and challenging to drive.

"Every lap they were pushing. That is cool. So I think the direction we are going is definitely one that is good."

The size of the field spread is an area Wurz admits needs addressing, though.

The gap from the top group of teams - Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull - to the next-best runner was 0.589 seconds in Melbourne qualifying and nearly 55s in the race.

"If I would have a wish list, I would say that if we manage now to get the field a bit closer together in terms of first to last and the top teams, that will bring a bit more competition," he said.

"And then the excitement will build up itself, so it will be competitive, authentic and exciting.

"We are heading in this direction."