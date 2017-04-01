Latest
Ferrari engine 'at least level with Mercedes' Ferrari's 2017 Formula 1 engine could be better than Mercedes', reckons Haas team principal Gunther Steiner 1490973775 F1

Palmer wants car checked before China Jolyon Palmer wants Renault to check his car before the Chinese Grand Prix to ensure there is no lasting damage from his practice crash in the Formula 1 season opener 1490965256 F1

Sauber has held talks with Honda about 2018 Honda and Mercedes are candidates to power the Sauber Formula 1 team in 2018, if it moves away from current supplier Ferrari, team principal Monisha Kaltenborn has confirmed 1490953530 F1

Todt: F1 too complex, expensive and reliable FIA president Jean Todt believes Formula 1 cars need to become simpler, cheaper and less reliable, ahead of a meeting with leading manufacturers in Paris on Friday 1490948850 F1

Williams 'too far ahead' in midfield battle Williams is "too far ahead" in the midfield battle at the start of the Formula 1 season, says Force India driver Sergio Perez 1490886848 F1

Haas annoyed by Australian missed opportunity Haas team principal Gunther Steiner admits he was "annoyed" the team left the first Formula 1 race of 2017 empty-handed, after recording its best-ever qualifying result 1490877566 F1

Doran banned for 2017 due to altercation World Rallycross Championship driver Liam Doran will not take part in any competitive events this season after his race license was suspended for a non-racing incident in 2016 1490955999 RX

Dovizioso: Ducati not in hunt at every race Ducati is still not quite ready to compete for MotoGP victories on a regular basis, admits Qatar Grand Prix runner-up Andrea Dovizioso 1490976828 MotoGP

No new chassis for Porsche/Toyota before 2020 Porsche and Toyota have agreed not to replace their existing LMP1 chassis before the next cycle of FIA World Endurance Championship regulations starts in 2020 1490968859 WEC

Ten things to watch in the 2017 BTCC The start of the British Touring Car Championship is always eagerly awaited. This year a host of driver moves makes it even more so, but stability in some quarters will be a big factor in the title fight too 1490918400 BTCC

Under the skin of Honda’s latest F1 saga This season was supposed to be the year that Honda finally came good, but its engine's deficiencies have already been woefully exposed. Can it turn its ailing relationship with McLaren around? 1490918400 F1

Why Toyota is giving a scapegoat a second chance Toyota brutally dumped Nicolas Lapierre from the line-up that ultimately won the 2014 WEC, but has recalled him for its extra car this year. What does the about-face say about its original decision? 1490832000 WEC

Nigel Roebuck's verdict on the start of F1's new era Is Ferrari a genuine threat to Mercedes? What does the race in Australia say about F1's revamped machinery, and who impressed in strange circumstances? 1490832000 F1

F1 faces a long wait for real change The Liberty era is expected to bring major changes to Formula 1, but the convoluted manner in which that change has to be instigated and approved means anyone expecting rapid improvement will be disappointed 1490745600 F1

Was Lorenzo's Ducati debut as bad as it looked? As far as first races go, Jorge Lorenzo's debut with Ducati was underwhelming at best. But was that down to teething problems, or does Sunday's race in Qatar point to further problems to come throughout the year? 1490745600 MotoGP

