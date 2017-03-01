Latest
2017 F1 cars 'fix everything' - Vettel Sebastian Vettel believes the 2017 breed of Formula 1 cars "fix everything" compared to the previous generation because they have so much grip 1488393477 F1

Bottas quickest but Vettel/Ferrari star again Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas topped the third day of Formula 1 testing at Barcelona, but Sebastian Vettel's pace in the Ferrari on slower tyres overshadowed the Finn 1488387559 F1

Honda 'feeling sorry' for McLaren drivers Honda is "feeling sorry" for McLaren and its drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne for the engine problems that have marred the first pre-season Formula 1 test 1488386792 F1

Final Manor rescue hopes over as entry pulled Manor's hopes of a last-minute rescue deal to return to the Formula 1 grid have evaporated, after the team officially withdrew its entry to the 2017 championship 1488376391 F1

Renault forced to change rear wing design Renault will make changes to its rear wing design before the Australian Grand Prix after the FIA advised that its support pillar concept could breach Formula 1 rules 1488373308 F1

Bottas produces fastest laps of test so far Valtteri Bottas set the pace on the morning of the third day of 2017 Formula 1 testing, as Mercedes made use of the ultra-soft tyre 1488370201 F1

Drivers will lose wins due to 2017 'monsters' Reigning world champion Nico Rosberg believes the physical exertion required for Formula 1's new-for-2017 cars could lead to "drivers losing race wins" through fatigue 1488367731 F1

How to fix F1's unworthy launch season Formula 1's new era kicked off as every season does - with multiple car launches. Is it time for a different approach, with more panache? 1488326400 F1

Testing exposes the flaws in F1's 2017 rules Heading trackside for a first-hand taste of Formula 1's new era led to an underwhelming sensation. Will these cars actually deliver what has been promised? 1488240000 F1

False dawn or real hope for F1 testing's silent star? Ferrari topped the times on day two of Formula 1's first pre-season test of 2017, raising hopes of the Scuderia legitimately challenging Mercedes this year. And the positive signs extend beyond the timing screens 1488240000 F1

Formula 1's sleeping giant needs to wake up McLaren has undergone so many changes since it last won a grand prix in 2012, all in the name of bringing back the glory days. If it doesn't come together soon with Honda, will an F1 great be consigned to mediocrity forever? 1488153600 F1

Why the Red Bull doesn't look like a Mercedes-beater The latest Red Bull was arguably F1 2017's most eagerly-anticipated car. Our technical expert reckons the version initially on display lacks the 'wow' factor 1488153600 F1

Winners and losers from testing day one You can't read much into lap times on day one of testing, especially after a rules overhaul. But there are lessons to be learned and some clear indications about who started well, and who needs to get it together over the remaining seven days of running 1488153600 F1

