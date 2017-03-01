Latest
Final Manor rescue hopes over as entry pulled Manor's hopes of a last-minute rescue deal to return to the Formula 1 grid have evaporated, after the team officially withdrew its entry to the 2017 championship 1488376391 F1

Bottas produces fastest laps of test so far Valtteri Bottas set the pace on the morning of the third day of 2017 Formula 1 testing, as Mercedes made use of the ultra-soft tyre 1488370201 F1

Drivers will lose wins due to 2017 'monsters' Reigning world champion Nico Rosberg believes the physical exertion required for Formula 1's new-for-2017 cars could lead to "drivers losing race wins" through fatigue 1488367731 F1

Canadian GP secures new F1 deal Canadian Grand Prix organisers have signed a new deal that will keep the Formula 1 grand prix in Montreal until 2029 1488366505 F1

One team altering suspension amid FIA checks The FIA intends to inspect all Formula 1 teams' suspension during testing following its warning over trick systems, with one squad already believed to have been asked to make changes 1488358798 F1

Brawn moots return of non-championship races Formula 1's new managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn has mooted running annual non-championship F1 events to try out new race formats 1488349001 F1

How to fix F1's unworthy launch season Formula 1's new era kicked off as every season does - with multiple car launches. Is it time for a different approach, with more panache? 1488326400 F1

Testing exposes the flaws in F1's 2017 rules Heading trackside for a first-hand taste of Formula 1's new era led to an underwhelming sensation. Will these cars actually deliver what has been promised? 1488240000 F1

False dawn or real hope for F1 testing's silent star? Ferrari topped the times on day two of Formula 1's first pre-season test of 2017, raising hopes of the Scuderia legitimately challenging Mercedes this year. And the positive signs extend beyond the timing screens 1488240000 F1

Formula 1's sleeping giant needs to wake up McLaren has undergone so many changes since it last won a grand prix in 2012, all in the name of bringing back the glory days. If it doesn't come together soon with Honda, will an F1 great be consigned to mediocrity forever? 1488153600 F1

Why the Red Bull doesn't look like a Mercedes-beater The latest Red Bull was arguably F1 2017's most eagerly-anticipated car. Our technical expert reckons the version initially on display lacks the 'wow' factor 1488153600 F1

Winners and losers from testing day one You can't read much into lap times on day one of testing, especially after a rules overhaul. But there are lessons to be learned and some clear indications about who started well, and who needs to get it together over the remaining seven days of running 1488153600 F1

