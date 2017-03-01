Latest
One team altering suspension amid FIA checks The FIA intends to inspect all Formula 1 teams' suspension during testing following its warning over trick systems, with one squad already believed to have been asked to make changes 1488358798 F1

Brawn moots return of non-championship races Formula 1's new managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn has mooted running annual non-championship F1 events to try out new race formats 1488349001 F1

2017 F1 cars on course to be fastest ever The 2017 Formula 1 cars are on target to be the championship's fastest ever, with Pirelli predicting potential lap records by the end of pre-season testing next week 1488311098 F1

McLaren 'yet to do a proper run' - Vandoorne Stoffel Vandoorne admits he and McLaren are still yet to do a "single proper run" in 2017 Formula 1 pre-season testing at Barcelona 1488310335 F1

Hamilton has 'bruises and bumps' from '17 cars Lewis Hamilton says he has got "bruises and bumps" after the second day of 2017 Formula 1 testing at Barcelona 1488310118 F1

Verstappen's first day 'very positive' Max Verstappen declared his first day in Red Bull's 2017 Formula 1 car in Barcelona pre-season testing "very positive" 1488306866 F1

How to fix F1's unworthy launch season Formula 1's new era kicked off as every season does - with multiple car launches. Is it time for a different approach, with more panache? 1488326400 F1

Testing exposes the flaws in F1's 2017 rules Heading trackside for a first-hand taste of Formula 1's new era led to an underwhelming sensation. Will these cars actually deliver what has been promised? 1488240000 F1

False dawn or real hope for F1 testing's silent star? Ferrari topped the times on day two of Formula 1's first pre-season test of 2017, raising hopes of the Scuderia legitimately challenging Mercedes this year. And the positive signs extend beyond the timing screens 1488240000 F1

Formula 1's sleeping giant needs to wake up McLaren has undergone so many changes since it last won a grand prix in 2012, all in the name of bringing back the glory days. If it doesn't come together soon with Honda, will an F1 great be consigned to mediocrity forever? 1488153600 F1

Why the Red Bull doesn't look like a Mercedes-beater The latest Red Bull was arguably F1 2017's most eagerly-anticipated car. Our technical expert reckons the version initially on display lacks the 'wow' factor 1488153600 F1

Winners and losers from testing day one You can't read much into lap times on day one of testing, especially after a rules overhaul. But there are lessons to be learned and some clear indications about who started well, and who needs to get it together over the remaining seven days of running 1488153600 F1

