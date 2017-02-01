Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

Former Mercedes man Paddy Lowe will join the Williams Formula 1 team in its most senior technical position early next month, Autosport has learned.

Lowe, who departed Mercedes three weeks ago, had been expected to make an immediate switch to Williams, following the departure of chief technical officer Pat Symonds last December.

But contractual negotiations relating to the precise nature of Lowe's position, and his departure from Mercedes, delayed agreement over his appointment.

Autosport understands that Lowe, 54, will become a main board director, alongside deputy team principal Claire Williams, group CEO Mike O'Driscoll and non-executive chairman Nick Rose.

As a director, Lowe's position within Williams will be more senior than that of Symonds, as he is understood to have bought a stake in the team.

In terms of technical hierarchy he will be the team's most senior figure.

Lowe is tipped to start work on March 1, providing final details of his departure from Mercedes, relating to his freedom to work for another team, are concluded without delay.