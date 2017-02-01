Latest
F1 making loopholes harder to find - Smedley Loopholes in Formula 1's regulations are becoming harder to find, particularly with the 2017 rule change, according to Williams performance chief Rob Smedley 1485938071 F1

Ferrari counting on piston innovation Ferrari is counting on 3D printing technology for an innovative piston design it believes could produce be a major boost for its 2017 Formula 1 engine 1485873789 F1

Renault surprised by 2016 gains - Taffin Renault engine chief Remi Taffin has admitted the French manufacturer was surprised by the gains it made during the 2016 Formula 1 season 1485863071 F1

What Manor images reveal about 2017 designs The Manor Formula 1 team closed with its 2017 design almost complete, and images of it give some keys hints about the effect of the new rules 1485855132 F1

Gutierrez was 'too confident' over Haas seat Esteban Gutierrez admits he was "too confident things were taken care of" regarding his Formula 1 future, before losing his Haas drive to Kevin Magnussen 1485794186 F1

McLaren wins F1 engine-sensor tender McLaren Applied Technologies has won the tender to supply engine pressure and temperature sensors for Formula 1 engines for three seasons from 2018 1485778898 F1

F1 return not on Ford's radar American car giant Ford says a return to Formula 1 is not on its agenda, with the huge costs involved in a programme the main deterrent 1485949236 F1

Lines in fitness battle after bike crash Stewart Lines is facing a race against time to recover from injury for the 2017 British Touring Car Championship season, when Team Parker Racing will run his Maximum Motorsport Ford 1485948757 BTCC

Rosberg rules out racing in Formula E Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg says he is interested in Formula E but does not plan to move into the series after his retirement from grand prix racing 1485878929 FE

Ostberg: New team's debut a huge challenge Mads Ostberg says getting his new private Ford World Rally Championship programme in place for Rally Sweden is one of the biggest challenges of his career 1485950204 WRC

Vinales ends Sepang test on top Yamaha's Maverick Vinales led MotoGP champion Marc Marquez on the final day of the opening 2017 pre-season test at Sepang 1485943761 MotoGP

MotoGP shows F1 'customer' is not a dirty word As Formula 1's leadership change prompts fresh thinking about its future shape, the new chiefs ought to take a lot at how customer teams have contributed to the MotoGP spectacle 1485907200 MotoGP

What Ross Brawn needs to do to fix F1 Hopes for Ross Brawn's new position in Formula 1's leadership group are high. But he might find this his biggest challenge yet 1485820800 F1

Why Alonso needs to think like Federer Roger Federer's Australian Open victory was reassuring for any veteran sporting great chasing success after a long drought. His Formula 1 equivalent Fernando Alonso needs to learn from the tennis star's approach 1485820800 F1

Formula 1 must become road irrelevant The future of the controversial engine rules will soon become a major focus for Formula 1. It's time to stop compromising the rules in pursuit of pointless 'road relevance' 1485734400 F1

Why Formula 1 needs teams like Manor On paper, a team aiming for the odd point at best may not seem like a huge loss from Formula 1, but Manor closing its doors has multiple ramifications for the championship 1485734400 F1

Why Rossi and Vinales are unlikely to stay friends After the animosity with Jorge Lorenzo in recent years, Valentino Rossi began 2017 singing a friendly happy birthday to new Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales. But does that relationship have a hope of staying convivial when the season starts? 1485475200 MotoGP

