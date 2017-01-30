Formula 1McLaren's Alonso sure some F1 teams will get new rules wrong

Toro Rosso took risks to counter old engine Toro Rosso took risks during the 2016 Formula 1 season to counter the deficit of running a year-old Ferrari engine, according to team principal Franz Tost 1485777964 F1
Verstappen reminds Newey of Mansell Max Verstappen's driving style is similar to that of 1992 Formula 1 world champion Nigel Mansell, according to Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey 1485683760 F1
2017 F1 cars address Magnussen's 'problem' Haas newcomer Kevin Magnussen believes that Formula 1's new-for-2017 regulations will help him get around the biggest difficulty he found with the previous generation of cars 1485608993 F1
Ecclestone denies rumours of F1 breakaway Bernie Ecclestone has denied suggestions that he wants to set up a new series to rival Formula 1, and he insists he wouldn't do anything to damage the championship 1485544004 F1
Manor reveals image of 2017 F1 design Formula 1 fans have been offered a first look at a 2017 Formula 1 car design, after a farewell image from Manor staff revealed its windtunnel model 1485543100 F1
Alonso sure some teams will get '17 rules wrong Formula 1 teams face a high chance of getting the 2017 rules wrong, believes Fernando Alonso 1485775238 F1
Sepang start harder than expected - Lorenzo Ducati MotoGP recruit Jorge Lorenzo admits his start to pre-season testing at Sepang was "harder than expected" following his initially-smooth transition last year 1485774232 MotoGP
FIA moves to random F3 engine allocation The FIA has given itself the power to randomly allocate engines to competitors in its Formula 3 European Championship 1485774145 F3
Rossi to try new Yamaha chassis on Tuesday Valentino Rossi will try a new Yamaha MotoGP chassis on Tuesday's second day of 2017 pre-season testing at Sepang 1485773504 MotoGP
Stoner sets pace in MotoGP testing Ducati test rider Casey Stoner set the pace on the first day of MotoGP's official pre-season running at Sepang 1485770354 MotoGP
Formula 1 needs to become road irrelevant The future of the controversial engine rules will soon become a major focus for Formula 1. It's time to stop compromising the rules in pursuit of pointless 'road relevance' 1485734400 F1
Why Rossi and Vinales are unlikely to stay friends After the animosity with Jorge Lorenzo in recent years, Valentino Rossi began 2017 singing a friendly happy birthday to new Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales. But does that relationship have a hope of staying convivial when the season starts? 1485475200 MotoGP
Villeneuve: 1997 glory and the regrets that followed The 1997 world title was decided in a final-round collision between Jacques Villeneuve and Michael Schumacher. The Canadian recalls that season 20 years on, and opens up about the career decisions he made later that he now regrets 1485475200 F1
Meeting McLaren's next F1 superstar Stoffel Vandoorne has had to bide his time to land a full-time race seat in F1 with McLaren, but now the wait is over, prepare yourselves for someone potentially very special 1485388800 F1
How F1 should clamp down on driving standards This week's news that Formula 1's rules on collisions have been revised for 2017 is welcomed, but the updates are still going to be applied as part of an outdated system 1485388800 F1
