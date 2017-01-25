Formula 1Silverstone loses mid-season Formula 1 test to Hungaroring

McLaren now 'more agile' with development McLaren has improved the quality of its Formula 1 development and become more agile with the process, according to racing director Eric Boullier 1485337541 F1
Collision penalty rules revised for 2017 Formula 1 drivers will not receive penalties for collisions in 2017 unless it is absolutely clear who is at fault, the FIA has confirmed 1485273890 F1
F1 2017 changes 'window dressing' - Horner Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Formula 1 is in need of a bigger shake-up than the 'window dressing' changes for 2017 1485262487 F1
F1's lack of growth led to Ecclestone ousting Formula 1's new CEO Chase Carey says the championship's lack of growth in the last five years prompted Liberty Media's decision to install new management 1485254746 F1
How Bernie Ecclestone transformed Formula 1 For vivid proof of the changes that Bernard Charles Ecclestone wrought on the pinnacle of motorsport, simply compare images of Formula 1 paddocks over five decades 1485248768 F1
Latvala denies rift with Ogier at VW Jari-Matti Latvala has denied reports of disharmony with Sebastien Ogier in the Volkswagen World Rally Championship team last season 1485278074 WRC
Don't blame 'new Group B' for Monte tragedy The death of a spectator on the first stage of the World Rally Championship's new era prompted the wrong sort of Group B comparisons, but the tragedy should prompt a focus on fan behaviour rather than the cars 1485216000 WRC
Is Bernie Ecclestone a hero or a villain? The ousting of Bernie Ecclestone as Formula 1 chief executive is huge for the top tier of motorsport. But how will the 86-year-old be remembered? 1485216000 F1
A five-point plan to change Formula 1 Formula 1's hierarchy is undergoing change - but will the way it operates remain the same? Grand prix racing has a real opportunity to get itself out of the mire, and there are several ways it can go about it 1485129600 F1
Will 2017's new F1 cars all look the same? WIll we see a repeat of 2014's grid full of nearly-identical solutions to Formula 1's new rules? How will F1's newest team cope with the changes? Could four-wheel drive work? The answers to your latest questions 1485129600 F1
The million-dollar experiment you probably missed Formula E's Las Vegas eRace might not have caught your attention - despite the generous prize fund on offer - but how important a role did it play in bringing sim racing to a mass-motorsport audience? 1484870400 FE
