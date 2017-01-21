Formula 1Felipe Massa can keep F1 chassis Williams gave him for retirement

Latest
© 2016 Autosport
More F1 News
New rules could still favour Mercedes - Button Mercedes could be even harder to beat under the 2017 Formula 1 regulations, reckons McLaren's Jenson Button 1484992708 F1
BRDC denies activating British GP break clause British Grand Prix chiefs insist no decision will be made about the future of Silverstone's Formula 1 race until this summer 1484947582 F1
Call made for Sunday morning F1 eRaces Formula 1 should introduce eRaces on the Sunday morning of grand prix weekends, Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost believes 1484920689 F1
Maldonado hoped for chance after Rosberg exit Pastor Maldonado hoped the Formula 1 driver market shuffle caused by Nico Rosberg's retirement would open up a chance for him to get back on the grid in 2017 1484909135 F1
Magnussen surprised by bad reputation Haas recruit Kevin Magnussen says his former Formula 1 teams have never given him negative feedback about his work ethic 1484904127 F1
Trending On Autosport
Ogier snatches Monte lead after Neuville error Sebastien Ogier now leads the Monte Carlo Rally after Thierry Neuville damaged his suspension on Saturday's final stage 1485010054 WRC
New rules could still favour Mercedes - Button Mercedes could be even harder to beat under the 2017 Formula 1 regulations, reckons McLaren's Jenson Button 1484992708 F1
Newgarden: I won't repeat Pagenaud's slump Josef Newgarden feels he will be able to avoid a Penske-first-year IndyCar slump like the one experienced by Simon Pagenaud in 2015 when he joins the team this season 1485010633 IndyCar
Ogier starts to trim Neuville's Monte lead Sebastien Ogier made inroads into Thierry Neuville's lead on the second loop of Saturday Monte Carlo Rally stages, but the Hyundai remains 51 seconds clear 1484999582 WRC
KTM noticed engineering-talent shortage KTM noticed a shortage of suitable engineering talent as it built its new-for-2017 MotoGP team 1485012063 MotoGP
Autosport Plus
The million-dollar experiment you probably missed Formula E's Las Vegas eRace might not have caught your attention - despite the generous prize fund on offer - but how important a role did it play in bringing sim racing to a mass-motorsport audience? 1484870400 FE
Formula 1's ultimate one-hit wonder It's arguably grand prix racing's most famous one-hit wonder, but there was a lot more to the Brabham fan car than met the eye 1484870400 F1
Will F1's 2017 rule changes improve racing? As Formula 1 edges closer to the start of a 'bigger and faster' era, Nigel Roebuck uses his 'Fifth Column' to ask, 'Who will actually benefit from the rule changes?' 1484784000 F1
Why F1's new owner's next move is critical FIA approval of Formula 1's change of control of commercial rights was the latest hurdle cleared for new owner Liberty Media Group. Its next actions will dictate the pace and scale of the change F1 sorely needs 1484784000 F1
Why Formula 1 is under threat from driverless cars How does Formula 1's future look alongside the inevitable rise of driverless cars on the road? Bleak, unless F1's stakeholders can work out what it should be 1484697600 F1
You've now reached your limit of 15 stories this month.

Continue reading for free.

Register for free and instantly upgrade to an extra 10 stories every month.

Register for free

or

Upgrade to unlimited access.

Become an Autosport Plus subscriber and receive unlimited access to all our news.

Subscribe to Autosport Plus

I already have an account.

You are not currently logged in to Autosport It looks like you were previously logged in at our old site, but you will need to log in again to access your Autosport Plus membership benefits.

You can log in by using the link at the top left of this page or by clicking here. Sign into the new Autosport
Sign in to Autosport
Forgot password

Register for free

Subscribe to Autosport Plus