Formula 1New Formula 1 rules for 2017 could still favour Mercedes - Button

Latest
© 2016 Autosport
More F1 News
BRDC denies activating British GP break clause British Grand Prix chiefs insist no decision will be made about the future of Silverstone's Formula 1 race until this summer 1484947582 F1
Call made for Sunday morning F1 eRaces Formula 1 should introduce eRaces on the Sunday morning of grand prix weekends, Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost believes 1484920689 F1
Maldonado hoped for chance after Rosberg exit Pastor Maldonado hoped the Formula 1 driver market shuffle caused by Nico Rosberg's retirement would open up a chance for him to get back on the grid in 2017 1484909135 F1
Magnussen surprised by bad reputation Haas recruit Kevin Magnussen says his former Formula 1 teams have never given him negative feedback about his work ethic 1484904127 F1
Hulkenberg's Renault move 'stunned' Perez Sergio Perez admits he was "stunned" when he found out Nico Hulkenberg was leaving Force India to join rival Formula 1 outfit Renault for 2017 1484840003 F1
Trending On Autosport
New rules could still favour Mercedes - Button Mercedes could be even harder to beat under the 2017 Formula 1 regulations, reckons McLaren's Jenson Button 1484992708 F1
Neuville extends Monte Carlo Rally lead Thierry Neuville stormed clear of Sebastien Ogier on Saturday's first two Monte Carlo Rally stages and re-established a one-minute lead. 1484988770 WRC
Call made for Sunday morning F1 eRaces Formula 1 should introduce eRaces on the Sunday morning of grand prix weekends, Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost believes 1484920689 F1
Neuville leads as Ogier starts cutting gap Thierry Neuville still leads the Monte Carlo Rally after Friday's World Rally Championship stages, but Sebastien Ogier is back up to second 1484927013 WRC
Stoner still 'a competitive advantage' - Ducati Two-time MotoGP champion Casey Stoner's occasional tests after retirement still give Ducati a "competitive advantage", sporting director Paolo Ciabatti believes 1484924706 MotoGP
Autosport Plus
The million-dollar experiment you probably missed Formula E's Las Vegas eRace might not have caught your attention - despite the generous prize fund on offer - but how important a role did it play in bringing sim racing to a mass-motorsport audience? 1484870400 FE
Formula 1's ultimate one-hit wonder It's arguably grand prix racing's most famous one-hit wonder, but there was a lot more to the Brabham fan car than met the eye 1484870400 F1
Will F1's 2017 rule changes improve racing? As Formula 1 edges closer to the start of a 'bigger and faster' era, Nigel Roebuck uses his 'Fifth Column' to ask, 'Who will actually benefit from the rule changes?' 1484784000 F1
Why F1's new owner's next move is critical FIA approval of Formula 1's change of control of commercial rights was the latest hurdle cleared for new owner Liberty Media Group. Its next actions will dictate the pace and scale of the change F1 sorely needs 1484784000 F1
Why Formula 1 is under threat from driverless cars How does Formula 1's future look alongside the inevitable rise of driverless cars on the road? Bleak, unless F1's stakeholders can work out what it should be 1484697600 F1
You've now reached your limit of 15 stories this month.

Continue reading for free.

Register for free and instantly upgrade to an extra 10 stories every month.

Register for free

or

Upgrade to unlimited access.

Become an Autosport Plus subscriber and receive unlimited access to all our news.

Subscribe to Autosport Plus

I already have an account.

You are not currently logged in to Autosport It looks like you were previously logged in at our old site, but you will need to log in again to access your Autosport Plus membership benefits.

You can log in by using the link at the top left of this page or by clicking here. Sign into the new Autosport
Sign in to Autosport
Forgot password

Register for free

Subscribe to Autosport Plus