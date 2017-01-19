Formula 1Williams F1 team felt bad asking Felipe Massa to come back

Latest
© 2016 Autosport
More F1 News
Mercedes signs Russell to its junior roster Mercedes has added 2014 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner George Russell to its junior programme, alongside Formula 1 drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Esteban Ocon 1484829156 F1
Honda made great progress in 2016 - Renault Honda did "a great job" with the progress it made during its second season back in Formula 1, according to Renault chief technical officer Bob Bell 1484821119 F1
FIA approves F1 takeover by Liberty Liberty Media's purchase of Formula 1 has received unanimous approval from members of the FIA World Motor Sport Council, paving the way for the deal to be completed 1484760264 F1
Pirelli granted extra pre-season wet test Pirelli has been granted permission to carry out an extra Formula 1 pre-season wet weather test this year, to help its preparations for the new campaign 1484751006 F1
Mercedes keeps 2018 options open with Bottas Valtteri Bottas only has a one-year guarantee with the Mercedes Formula 1 team because it wants to keep options open for 2018 when big names are available, says Toto Wolff 1484748258 F1
Trending On Autosport
Williams felt bad asking Massa to return Claire Williams admits she felt bad about asking Felipe Massa to reverse his decision to retire from Formula 1 so he could replace Mercedes-bound Valtteri Bottas 1484825081 F1
Yamaha launches 2017 MotoGP machine Yamaha has unveiled the MotoGP bike Valentino Rossi and new signing Maverick Vinales will ride in 2017 1484825494 MotoGP
Honda made great progress in 2016 - Renault Honda did "a great job" with the progress it made during its second season back in Formula 1, according to Renault chief technical officer Bob Bell 1484821119 F1
WRC manufacturers meet over 'private' VWs Volkswagen's hopes of its 2017 World Rally Car competing with privateers this year will be decided on Thursday in Monte Carlo 1484827658 WRC
Button has first Honda rallycross test 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button has tested a Honda Civic Coupe rallycross car as he considers his options for this season 1484754665 RX
Autosport Plus
Will F1's 2017 rule changes improve racing? As Formula 1 edges closer to the start of a 'bigger and faster' era, Nigel Roebuck uses his 'Fifth Column' to ask, 'Who will actually benefit from the rule changes?' 1484784000 F1
Why Formula 1 is under threat from driverless cars How does Formula 1's future look alongside the inevitable rise of driverless cars on the road? Bleak, unless F1's stakeholders can work out what it should be 1484697600 F1
Is this the WRC's last chance? The 2017 World Rally Championship is Group B in disguise. The cars are meaner and a shake-up in the competitive order means the title fight looks open - but will it revive rallying's ailing fortunes? 1484697600 WRC
Why it’s not game over at Mercedes for Wehrlein The 2017 Formula 1 grid took shape with a trio of announcements - Pascal Wehrlein to Sauber being the lowest-profile. Though he has been spurned by Mercedes in one sense, Wehrlein's not drinking from the last-chance saloon just yet 1484611200 F1
The verdict on the F1 driver market Three major pieces of the 2017 F1 driver market fell into place this week, but it's difficult to say all of the teams in question made the right moves 1484611200 F1
You've now reached your limit of 15 stories this month.

Continue reading for free.

Register for free and instantly upgrade to an extra 10 stories every month.

Register for free

or

Upgrade to unlimited access.

Become an Autosport Plus subscriber and receive unlimited access to all our news.

Subscribe to Autosport Plus

I already have an account.

You are not currently logged in to Autosport It looks like you were previously logged in at our old site, but you will need to log in again to access your Autosport Plus membership benefits.

You can log in by using the link at the top left of this page or by clicking here. Sign into the new Autosport
Sign in to Autosport
Forgot password

Register for free

Subscribe to Autosport Plus