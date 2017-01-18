Formula 1Pirelli granted extra F1 pre-season wet weather test

Latest
© 2016 Autosport
More F1 News
Mercedes keeps 2018 options open with Bottas Valtteri Bottas only has a one-year guarantee with the Mercedes Formula 1 team because it wants to keep options open for 2018 when big names are available, says Toto Wolff 1484748258 F1
Halo alternatives still 'on the table' for F1 The FIA has not written off the idea of an alternative cockpit protection design to the heavily-tested halo being introduced in Formula 1 1484743698 F1
McLaren set for F1 livery revamp McLaren is set for a major Formula 1 livery revamp this year, amid mounting suggestions its new car will incorporate its iconic orange branding 1484733338 F1
Liberty shareholders approve F1 deal Liberty Media edged closer to completing its purchase of Formula 1 when its shareholders approved the deal 1484728463 F1
Nowhere for Bottas to hide now - Brundle Ex-Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle believes Valtteri Bottas will have nowhere to hide following his switch from Williams to Mercedes for 2017 1484670726 F1
Trending On Autosport
McLaren set for F1 livery revamp McLaren is set for a major Formula 1 livery revamp this year, amid mounting suggestions its new car will incorporate its iconic orange branding 1484733338 F1
Pirelli granted extra pre-season wet test Pirelli has been granted permission to carry out an extra Formula 1 pre-season wet weather test this year, to help its preparations for the new campaign 1484751006 F1
Mercedes keeps 2018 options open with Bottas Valtteri Bottas only has a one-year guarantee with the Mercedes Formula 1 team because it wants to keep options open for 2018 when big names are available, says Toto Wolff 1484748258 F1
Halo alternatives still 'on the table' for F1 The FIA has not written off the idea of an alternative cockpit protection design to the heavily-tested halo being introduced in Formula 1 1484743698 F1
Yamaha backtracks on promised 'revolution' Yamaha's 2017 MotoGP bike will not herald a radical shift in philosophy, despite previous suggestions the new YZR-M1 would be a 'revolution' 1484739092 MotoGP
Autosport Plus
Why Formula 1 is under threat from driverless cars How does Formula 1's future look alongside the inevitable rise of driverless cars on the road? Bleak, unless F1's stakeholders can work out what it should be 1484697600 F1
Is this the WRC's last chance? The 2017 World Rally Championship is Group B in disguise. The cars are meaner and a shake-up in the competitive order means the title fight looks open - but will it revive rallying's ailing fortunes? 1484697600 WRC
Why it’s not game over at Mercedes for Wehrlein The 2017 Formula 1 grid took shape with a trio of announcements - Pascal Wehrlein to Sauber being the lowest-profile. Though he has been spurned by Mercedes in one sense, Wehrlein's not drinking from the last-chance saloon just yet 1484611200 F1
The verdict on the F1 driver market Three major pieces of the 2017 F1 driver market fell into place this week, but it's difficult to say all of the teams in question made the right moves 1484611200 F1
The real reason Red Bull holds the key to F1 2017 All eyes will be on Red Bull and Ferrari to end Mercedes' dominant run at the front of Formula 1 in 2017. But if Red Bull can draw level or even ahead of the silver cars, it could find itself with new headaches 1484524800 F1
You've now reached your limit of 15 stories this month.

Continue reading for free.

Register for free and instantly upgrade to an extra 10 stories every month.

Register for free

or

Upgrade to unlimited access.

Become an Autosport Plus subscriber and receive unlimited access to all our news.

Subscribe to Autosport Plus

I already have an account.

You are not currently logged in to Autosport It looks like you were previously logged in at our old site, but you will need to log in again to access your Autosport Plus membership benefits.

You can log in by using the link at the top left of this page or by clicking here. Sign into the new Autosport
Sign in to Autosport
Forgot password

Register for free

Subscribe to Autosport Plus