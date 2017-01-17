Formula 1All Formula 1 tracks to be updated for 2017's faster cars

Nowhere for Bottas to hide now - Brundle Ex-Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle believes Valtteri Bottas will have nowhere to hide following his switch from Williams to Mercedes for 2017 1484670726 F1
Gutierrez in talks with 'top team' about role Esteban Gutierrez says he is in talks with a "top team" about returning to a test driver role in Formula 1 this year 1484656405 F1
French street renamed to honour Bianchi A street in Jules Bianchi's home city of Nice will be renamed in honour of the late Formula 1 driver 1484651614 F1
Renault numbers look good for 2017 - Newey Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey is encouraged about the performance of Renault's 2017 Formula 1 power unit after seeing the predicted numbers 1484649622 F1
Bottas signing ends 'commotion' at Mercedes Mercedes' signing of Valtteri Bottas for the 2017 Formula 1 season brings to an end the "commotion" caused by Nico Rosberg's shock retirement, according to Niki Lauda 1484645185 F1
Every F1 track to be updated for 2017's cars Every circuit on the 2017 Formula 1 calendar will have to make changes to accommodate this year's faster cars, according to the FIA 1484667413 F1
World Series boss sends 'legal' letter to GP2 World Series Formula V8 3.5 boss Jaime Alguersuari has threatened to take legal action in the wake of alleged efforts to undermine his series 1484670423 FV8 3.5
Hitech eyeing Formula E or LMP2 expansion Leading Formula 3 European Championship team Hitech Grand Prix is eyeing an expansion into Formula E or LMP2 for 2018 1484669032 F3
Why it’s not game over at Mercedes for Wehrlein The 2017 Formula 1 grid took shape with a trio of announcements - Pascal Wehrlein to Sauber being the lowest-profile. Though he has been spurned by Mercedes in one sense, Wehrlein's not drinking from the last-chance saloon just yet 1484611200 F1
The verdict on the F1 driver market Three major pieces of the 2017 F1 driver market fell into place this week, but it's difficult to say all of the teams in question made the right moves 1484611200 F1
The real reason Red Bull holds the key to F1 2017 All eyes will be on Red Bull and Ferrari to end Mercedes' dominant run at the front of Formula 1 in 2017. But if Red Bull can draw level or even ahead of the silver cars, it could find itself with new headaches 1484524800 F1
Why Mercedes picked Bottas Finally, Valtteri Bottas has been confirmed as Nico Rosberg's replacement at Mercedes. The Finn was one of several drivers under contract elsewhere for 2017, so what made him the best choice to partner Lewis Hamilton? 1484524800 F1
Williams should be bold: Let Massa retire Facing the prospect of losing Valtteri Bottas to Mercedes, Williams turned back to the 'retired' Felipe Massa. But history suggests it would have been better off backing youth 1484265600 F1
