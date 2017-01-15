Highlights
Abu Dhabi / Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|1h38m04.013s
|2
|Nico Rosberg
|1h38m04.452s
|3
|Sebastian Vettel
|1h38m04.856s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|1h38m05.698s
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|1h38m09.328s
Standings / After 21 races
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Nico Rosberg
|385
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|380
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|256
|4
|Sebastian Vettel
|212
|5
|Max Verstappen
|204
Coming up
|Race
|Circuit
|Date
|Australia
|Melbourne
|26 Mar
|China
|Shanghai
|9 Apr
|Bahrain
|Bahrain
|16 Apr
|Russia
|Sochi
|30 Apr
|Spain
|Catalunya
|14 May
