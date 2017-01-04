Formula 1Nico Hulkenberg not sure about Formula 1's 2017 rule changes

  • By Jonathan Noble, Valentin Khorounzhiy
  • Published on Wednesday January 4th 2017
  • Formula 1 RSS feed
Latest
© 2016 Autosport
More F1 News
Mercedes announces 2017 car launch plans Mercedes has become the second team to reveal the launch date of its 2017 Formula 1 car, with its unveiling taking place at Silverstone on February 23 1483524681 F1
Honda expected more from 2016 Honda's Formula 1 chief says the firm expected more from its 2016 campaign despite McLaren's improved showing 1483523924 F1
Haas could now build its own car - Grosjean The Haas Formula 1 team now has the capacity to build a whole car itself, according to Romain Grosjean 1483452363 F1
Ferrari letter prompts F1 suspension row Leading Formula 1 teams could be forced to revise their suspension systems on the eve of the 2017 season following a Ferrari query over technology pioneered by Mercedes 1483440971 F1
Ricciardo: RBR still better bet than Mercedes Daniel Ricciardo is confident committing to the Red Bull Formula 1 team long term will still pay off despite Nico Rosberg's retirement creating opportunities at Mercedes 1483437267 F1
Trending On Autosport
Mercedes announces 2017 car launch plans Mercedes has become the second team to reveal the launch date of its 2017 Formula 1 car, with its unveiling taking place at Silverstone on February 23 1483524681 F1
Honda expected more from 2016 Honda's Formula 1 chief says the firm expected more from its 2016 campaign despite McLaren's improved showing 1483523924 F1
Toyota dismisses Sainz complaints Toyota's leading Dakar drivers have dismissed Carlos Sainz Sr's suggestions that rule changes for the 2017 event have been unfair on Peugeot 1483529015 Dakar
Rossi 'preoccupied' in 2016 after Marquez feud Valentino Rossi was not as relaxed as normal during the 2016 MotoGP season following his '15 feud with Marc Marquez, according to his Yamaha crew chief Silvano Galbusera 1483532587 MotoGP
Ginetta reveals LMP1 project and Reynard role British racing car constructor Ginetta is building a new privateer LMP1 for the 2018 World Endurance Championship with aerodynamics developed by design legend Adrian Reynard 1483520397 WEC
Autosport Plus
How Sainz handled Red Bull's snub So much more than the son of a World Rally champion, Carlos Sainz Jr is already proving himself as a big name in his own right, at Toro Rosso, and - as he explains here in Autosport's sister publication F1 Racing's regular readers' questions feature - hopefully beyond 1483488000 F1
F1's top teams are throwing money away Current rules mean the pure cost of racing a Formula 1 car has come down, so how come teams spending over £150million more than others can only go a few seconds quicker? 1483488000 F1
How F1 has lost its heroic failures The 'minnows' of modern Formula 1 are nothing like as shambolic as some of grand prix racing's finest failures. In many ways that's a bad thing 1483401600 F1
How Rosberg spiced up the 2018 driver market Nico Rosberg's shock retirement gave the 2017 F1 driver market an unexpected twist. But it's the silly season for the following year that he has made really interesting 1483401600 F1
The Indy 500 engine they had to outlaw Undefeated and never to be repeated. The story of how Penske's Ilmor-Mercedes engine for the 1994 Indy 500 went from top-secret evening project to dominating the Brickyard to banned 1483315200 IndyCar
Sign in to Autosport
Forgot password

Register for free

Subscribe to Autosport Plus