Formula 1Manor earned respect in Formula 1 with 2016 performances, says Ryan

Latest
© 2016 Autosport
More F1 News
Renault aiming to match engine rivals by 2018 Renault is aiming to be in a position to match and fight the class-leading Formula 1 engine by 2018, according to engine chief Remi Taffin. 1483003322 F1
Toro Rosso in talks to rebrand Renault engine Toro Rosso is holding talks with a sponsor with regards rebranding its Renault Formula 1 engine for 2017. 1482929369 F1
Sainz progress 'decisive' - Tost Carlos Sainz Jr's learning curve during the 2016 Formula 1 season has been "decisive", according to his Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost. 1482921605 F1
Alonso: I miss being in title fights Fernando Alonso admits he misses being part of Formula 1 championship fights now that it has been four years since he was last in title contention. 1482918224 F1
Haas environment reminds Grosjean of GP2 Romain Grosjean has compared the atmosphere in the Haas Formula 1 team to the feeling he had at French squad DAMS when he won the GP2 title in 2011 1482841961 F1
Trending On Autosport
Manor has earned respect in F1 - Ryan The Manor Formula 1 team has earned the respect of its rivals, according to the outfit's racing director Dave Ryan. 1483015816 F1
Crutchlow calls for MotoGP format changes LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow wants changes to MotoGP's weekend format, believing the way qualifying groups are formed is "just wasting time for everybody". 1483006640 MotoGP
Renault aiming to match engine rivals by 2018 Renault is aiming to be in a position to match and fight the class-leading Formula 1 engine by 2018, according to engine chief Remi Taffin. 1483003322 F1
Toro Rosso in talks to rebrand Renault engine Toro Rosso is holding talks with a sponsor with regards rebranding its Renault Formula 1 engine for 2017. 1482929369 F1
Alonso: I miss being in title fights Fernando Alonso admits he misses being part of Formula 1 championship fights now that it has been four years since he was last in title contention. 1482918224 F1
Autosport Plus
How much did Formula 1 teams spend in 2016? Formula 1's £1,720,000,000 question: Where do F1 teams get their money from? Our annual study of F1 budgets reveals that despite income struggles, the teams have been spending more in 2016 than they did in 2015 1482969600 F1
How to fix F1's young-driver problem More young drivers are making their names in grand prix racing, but the system does not guarantee opportunities for those who deserve it. In this hypothetical world, an NFL-inspired draft system means things are about to change... 1482883200 F1
Audi's greatest sportscar moments Audi will not be part of the prototype ranks in 2017, bringing an end to a successful era of top-tier sportscar racing. The German marque leaves several lasting memories 1482796800 WEC
The perfect Formula 1 car from 2016 Mercedes swept all before it again in 2016, but it was not the perfect car - take some bits from rival teams and you'd have quite the potent racer... 1482710400 F1
Formula 1's best supporting acts of 2016 The Formula 1 undercard is littered with drivers with the ability to make it at the top of single-seater racing. We pick out the best performers from GP2 and GP3 this season 1482451200 F1
You've now reached your limit of 15 stories this month.

Continue reading for free.

Register for free and instantly upgrade to an extra 10 stories every month.

Register for free

or

Upgrade to unlimited access.

Become an Autosport Plus subscriber and receive unlimited access to all our news.

Subscribe to Autosport Plus

I already have an account.

You are not currently logged in to Autosport It looks like you were previously logged in at our old site, but you will need to log in again to access your Autosport Plus membership benefits.

You can log in by using the link at the top left of this page or by clicking here. Sign into the new Autosport
Sign in to Autosport
Forgot password

Register for free

Subscribe to Autosport Plus