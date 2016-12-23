Formula 1McLaren F1 team 'would have won' races with best engine in 2016

Latest
© 2016 Autosport
More F1 News
Tyre compounds for first 2017 races revealed Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli has revealed the compounds that will be available to teams for the first two races of the 2017 season in Australia and China 1482420203 F1
Haas will keep Ferrucci as development driver American teenager Santino Ferrucci will continue as the Haas Formula 1 team's development driver in 2017 1482418774 F1
Hamilton: 2016 'uncomfortable' at times Lewis Hamilton said there have been some situations at Mercedes during his 2016 Formula 1 campaign that have "felt a bit odd" and "uncomfortable" 1482403209 F1
Podcast: How to replace Rosberg at Mercedes The latest Autosport podcast attempts to put itself in Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's shoes and work through the possible replacements for Nico Rosberg 1482341662 F1
Renault poised to secure BP deal Renault is poised to land a Formula 1 partnership with oil company BP starting in the 2017 season 1482338660 F1
Trending On Autosport
McLaren 'would have won' with best engine McLaren would have won races in 2016 if it had the best Formula 1 engine, according to its racing director Eric Boullier 1482484433 F1
Hamilton: 2016 'uncomfortable' at times Lewis Hamilton said there have been some situations at Mercedes during his 2016 Formula 1 campaign that have "felt a bit odd" and "uncomfortable" 1482403209 F1
VW was more conservative for 2017 than rivals Volkswagen's 2017 World Rally Championship contender was relatively conservative compared to rivals, according to its creator, but would have been tougher 1482406910 WRC
Tyre compounds for first 2017 races revealed Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli has revealed the compounds that will be available to teams for the first two races of the 2017 season in Australia and China 1482420203 F1
Renault poised to secure BP deal Renault is poised to land a Formula 1 partnership with oil company BP starting in the 2017 season 1482338660 F1
Autosport Plus
Formula 1's best supporting acts of 2016 The Formula 1 undercard is littered with drivers with the ability to make it at the top of single-seater racing. We pick out the best performers from GP2 and GP3 this season 1482451200 F1
The worst F1 car to win a grand prix? It's rare that a fundamentally poor car has ever been able to win in Formula 1, but the 2003 Jordan bucked that trend in the chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix, even if Giancarlo Fisichella had to wait two weeks to pick up the trophy 1482364800 F1
Schumacher vs Hakkinen: The first coming The field of the 1990 Macau Grand Prix was a galaxy of future stars. And a couple of hopefuls named Schumacher and Hakkinen had the headline battle 1482278400 F3
Will F1's ugly nose designs change for 2017? Could an ugly element of modern grand prix cars disappear next season? How did a core part of F1 design come about? And what should we think of Rory Byrne at Ferrari, or Paddy Lowe switching to Williams? 1482192000 F1
Autosport's F1 experts review 2016 After another massive year in Formula 1, Autosport's experts pick their highs, lows, surprises and laments from 2016 1482105600 F1
You've now reached your limit of 15 stories this month.

Continue reading for free.

Register for free and instantly upgrade to an extra 10 stories every month.

Register for free

or

Upgrade to unlimited access.

Become an Autosport Plus subscriber and receive unlimited access to all our news.

Subscribe to Autosport Plus

I already have an account.

You are not currently logged in to Autosport It looks like you were previously logged in at our old site, but you will need to log in again to access your Autosport Plus membership benefits.

You can log in by using the link at the top left of this page or by clicking here. Sign into the new Autosport
Sign in to Autosport
Forgot password

Register for free

Subscribe to Autosport Plus