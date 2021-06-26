Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Geely Group blasts WTCR organiser over Lynk & Co BoP
WTCR Qualifying report

WTCR Estoril: Guerrieri heads Honda 1-2-3 in qualifying

By:

Esteban Guerrieri headed Munnich Motorsport team-mates Tiago Monteiro and Nestor Girolami in a dominant Honda 1-2-3 in qualifying at Estoril to secure pole position for the second World Touring Car Cup race.

WTCR Estoril: Guerrieri heads Honda 1-2-3 in qualifying

The Argentine was fastest in the opening Q1 session, Monteiro was quickest in Q2 at his home circuit, before Guerreri emerged on top from the Q3 top-five shootout. The trio of Honda Civic Type R TCRs were separated by just 0.249s.

“I’m really happy for the whole team,” said Guerrieri. “The Honda cars are really strong here and we managed a good qualifying. In the hot conditions it was not easy, you can overcook the tyres easily. We were very close and Jean-Karl [Vernay] was right there too. Now we have to finish the job tomorrow.”

WTCR points leader Vernay was the only non-Honda driver to break into Q3 and beat Attila Tassi to fourth in his Engstler Hyundai Elantra N TCR. “It was a good lap,” said the Frenchman. “I was 100% on the limit and took some risks, and the tyre management is difficult for the final sector when you do that. I overdrove a bit. But we’re in the game.”

Gabriele Tarquini claimed pole position for the reverse-grid race one by improving on his final lap in Q2 and moved up to 10th in the session, bumping fellow Hyundai driver Luca Engstler down to 11th, which is where the German will start both races on Sunday.

“I tried my best and the car was far away,” said Tarquini on his bid to make Q3. “We made a change on the set-up for the last run because it had probably not been my best choice and we found a bit in the end. It was a good lap. It’s a shame for Luca because we wanted four Hyundais in the top 10, but this is racing.”

Esteban Guerrieri, Munnich Motorsport, Honda

Esteban Guerrieri, Munnich Motorsport, Honda

Photo by: WTCR

The veteran Italian will be joined on the front row by reigning champion Yann Ehrlacher, who was ninth fastest in the Q2 session behind Cyan Lynk & Co team-mates Santiago Urrutia and his uncle Yvan Muller.

Urrutia and the fourth Lynk & Co driven by Thed Bjork had earlier topped the pair of free practice sessions, on a weekend when parent company Geely has publicly criticised the WTCR’s Balance of Performance management. The qualifying result leaves three of the Chinese cars lining up in the front two rows for Race 1.

shares
comments

Related video

Geely Group blasts WTCR organiser over Lynk & Co BoP

Previous article

Geely Group blasts WTCR organiser over Lynk & Co BoP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

2 h
2
Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

1 d
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

1 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Jumping queue before last Styrian GP qualifying lap backfired

39 min
5
Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'

8 h
Latest news
WTCR Estoril: Guerrieri heads Honda 1-2-3 in qualifying
WTCR

WTCR Estoril: Guerrieri heads Honda 1-2-3 in qualifying

14m
Geely Group blasts WTCR organiser over Lynk & Co BoP
WTCR

Geely Group blasts WTCR organiser over Lynk & Co BoP

Jun 24, 2021
Cupra’s Azcona wins inaugural Pure ETCR event
WTCR

Cupra’s Azcona wins inaugural Pure ETCR event

Jun 21, 2021
Cupra duo Azcona and Ekstrom on top after first day of Pure ETCR at Vallelunga
WTCR

Cupra duo Azcona and Ekstrom on top after first day of Pure ETCR at Vallelunga

Jun 19, 2021
Pure ETCR boss targets all-electric racing weekends
WTCR

Pure ETCR boss targets all-electric racing weekends

Jun 18, 2021
More
Damien Smith
WTCR Nurburgring: Vernay holds off Engstler for first Hyundai win Nurburgring
WTCR

WTCR Nurburgring: Vernay holds off Engstler for first Hyundai win

Nurburgring WTCR: Girolami takes Nordschleife pole for second year in a row Nurburgring
WTCR

Nurburgring WTCR: Girolami takes Nordschleife pole for second year in a row

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title Plus
Formula 1

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title

Trending Today

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

Hamilton: Jumping queue before last Styrian GP qualifying lap backfired
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Jumping queue before last Styrian GP qualifying lap backfired

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Bottas and Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Bottas and Hamilton

Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 Styrian GP qualifying pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 Styrian GP qualifying pace

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

The new Pure ETCR series will get underway at Vallelunga this weekend featuring great looking cars, top drivers and real tracks. Its format is wacky, but it exists in an era when its petrol-fuelled brethren are all artificially contrived, and has the potential to move the tin-top game on

WTCR
Jun 17, 2021
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery Plus

A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery

Tiago Monteiro seemed destined to win the World Touring Car Championship last year, until a huge testing crash halted his charge. After early whispers of a swift racing return, he recounts his arduous (and incomplete) road to recovery

WTCR
Aug 9, 2018

Latest news

WTCR Estoril: Guerrieri heads Honda 1-2-3 in qualifying
WTCR WTCR

WTCR Estoril: Guerrieri heads Honda 1-2-3 in qualifying

Geely Group blasts WTCR organiser over Lynk & Co BoP
WTCR WTCR

Geely Group blasts WTCR organiser over Lynk & Co BoP

Cupra’s Azcona wins inaugural Pure ETCR event
WTCR WTCR

Cupra’s Azcona wins inaugural Pure ETCR event

Cupra duo Azcona and Ekstrom on top after first day of Pure ETCR at Vallelunga
WTCR WTCR

Cupra duo Azcona and Ekstrom on top after first day of Pure ETCR at Vallelunga

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.