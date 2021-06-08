Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rossi “expected more” from “very negative” Catalunya MotoGP race
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy

By:

Alpinestars says Fabio Quartararo’s race suit was found to be in “normal working order” after his leathers came open during Sunday’s MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix.

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy

The Yamaha rider ended the grand prix with his suit opened and without his chest protector, resulting in a three-second time penalty dropping him to sixth, having already lost third to a three-second time penalty for a track limits violation.

Quartararo had no explanation for why his leathers came undone and said Alpinestars was looking into the issue.

He later said he should have been black-flagged and thus disqualified from the race for his suit problem as “it was not correct” behaviour in the wake of the Jason Dupasquier tragedy.

Current FIM rules on safety equipment states: “The equipment must be worn, correctly fastened, at all times during on-track activity.”

The manufacturer said on Tuesday that following a first assessment, they found “all zippers and fasteners fully functioning” and said all the suit’s componentry, including the Tech-Air Airbag System, was intact.

In a statement, Alpinestars said: “Following Sunday’s MotoGP race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the Alpinestars’ Racing Development team commenced an investigation into the integrity of Fabio Quartararo’s racing suit.

“Upon initial analysis post-race in the Alpinestars Racing Development truck located in the MotoGP paddock, the team found the suit to be in normal working order with all zippers and fasteners fully functioning.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Furthermore, all the suit’s componentry, including the Tech-Air® Airbag System, was intact and fully functioning. The Tech-Air® Airbag System did not deploy during the race, it functioned as expected, as there was not a crash situation.

“This is only a first assessment, to be further investigated once the suit is in the Alpinestars laboratory at Alpinestars headquarters, conducting all testing and analysis to understand more about the cause of what happened.”

After the incident, MotoGP world champion Joan Mir – who was fifth in the race – said he didn’t feel Quartararo should have been punished for completing the race with his leathers open, but felt the way he discarded his chest protector should cop a penalty.

"What I see as very dangerous is throwing the breastplate, it's plastic and it's dangerous, there are bikes coming at 200 km/h from behind,” Mir said.

"Of course, that is punishable, I think it puts the other riders in danger, that's how it is.”

Johann Zarco, who was second at Barcelona, said he felt Quartararo’s actions would have warranted a black flag for disqualification “for his safety”.

Honda’s Marc Marquez believes it would be “unfair” to have disqualified Quartararo, but concedes he should have pulled out as a matter of safety.

shares
comments

Related video

Rossi “expected more” from “very negative” Catalunya MotoGP race

Previous article

Rossi “expected more” from “very negative” Catalunya MotoGP race
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Author Megan White

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

1h
2
MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

18h
3
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

19h
4
Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

2h
5
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

20h
Latest news
Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy
MGP

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy

51m
Rossi “expected more” from “very negative” Catalunya MotoGP race
MGP

Rossi “expected more” from “very negative” Catalunya MotoGP race

1h
Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test
MGP

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test

18h
Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP
MGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

18h
Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium
MGP

Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium

19h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Megan White
Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after F2 Baku feature race crash Baku
FIA F2

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after F2 Baku feature race crash

Ticktum hits out at "beyond ridiculous" 10-second penalty in Baku F2 Baku
FIA F2

Ticktum hits out at "beyond ridiculous" 10-second penalty in Baku F2

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus
FIA F3

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
22h
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

Latest news

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy

Rossi “expected more” from “very negative” Catalunya MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “expected more” from “very negative” Catalunya MotoGP race

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.