Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023
MotoGP News

Alex Marquez "didn't agree" with Honda's decision to move him to LCR

Alex Marquez admits he "did not really agree" with Honda's decision to move him out of its factory MotoGP team to LCR before his rookie season began in 2020.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Megan White
Alex Marquez "didn't agree" with Honda's decision to move him to LCR

The Moto3 and Moto2 world champion – and younger brother of six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez – made his debut in the premier class in 2020 with the factory Honda squad.

But, before the COVID-delayed season even began, Alex Marquez was signed to a new factory contract for 2021 that would result in him moving to the satellite LCR team to make way for Pol Espargaro.

Marquez was the only Honda rider to get the difficult bike to the podium in 2020, and struggled across the next two seasons aboard his LCR-run RC213V.

He will now join Gresini Ducati in 2023, with the Spaniard admitting after his first test on the Desmosedici in Valencia in November that he “felt at home” immediately on the bike.

Reflecting on his time at Honda, Marquez says the manufacturer’s decision to move him to LCR was “a bit hard for me” and feels like he was underutilised by the Japanese marque during his stint there.

“Honestly, in that moment, I did not really agree with that decision,” he replied when asked about his LCR move.

“But I respected it, and I understood the position of Honda. But the past we cannot change.

“That decision was a little bit hard for me, and I didn’t feel productive inside LCR for Honda – not for the team, for Honda.

“So, I had many days there where I was like ‘OK, I can help’. Honda didn’t take profit of me.

“At that moment, it was hard for me, but I needed to accept.

“I learned a lot, I’m grateful to Honda, they gave the opportunity to me. The past we cannot change, we can just look to the future.”

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite this, Marquez holds no grudges against Honda and says his relationship with the manufacturer will “always be great”.

“Always I had a good relationship with Honda - I didn’t have any problems,” he said.

“It’s not the same in the satellite team and the factory team. OK, your contract can be factory but it’s not exactly the same.

Read Also:

“[At] the satellite team, always new pieces arrive later, and when you have a bike with a lot of problems you can feel it a lot.

“But my relationship with Honda will always be great, I will always be grateful because they gave me the opportunity to jump to MotoGP. I won with them in Moto3.”

shares
comments
The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023
Previous article

The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023
MotoGP

The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023

Marquez open to Honda MotoGP exit if "I don't have the tools" to win title again
MotoGP

Marquez open to Honda MotoGP exit if "I don't have the tools" to win title again

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Plus
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Alex Marquez More
Alex Marquez
Gresini announces Alex Marquez's signing for MotoGP 2023 Dutch GP
MotoGP

Gresini announces Alex Marquez's signing for MotoGP 2023

LCR uncovers Alex Marquez's 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP

LCR uncovers Alex Marquez's 2022 MotoGP bike

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Plus
MotoGP

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Repsol Honda Team More
Repsol Honda Team
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Plus
MotoGP

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without tow help Australian GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without tow help

Pol Espargaro laments “no motivation” from Honda to improve his MotoGP bike Thailand GP
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro laments “no motivation” from Honda to improve his MotoGP bike

Latest news

FIA president wants to start process for new teams to join F1 grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA president wants to start process for new teams to join F1 grid

The FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed he is looking to expand the Formula 1 grid by appealing for expressions of interest for potential new teams.

The rise and fall of Britain’s flawed NASCAR imitation
National National

The rise and fall of Britain’s flawed NASCAR imitation

It’s a little over 20 years since ASCAR hit its peak, filling Rockingham's grandstands while luring top international and BTCC talent. But the domestic stock car series' boom couldn't last. Here's how the curio exploded, then imploded

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah closes on Sainz with Stage 2 win, Loeb suffers punctures
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah closes on Sainz with Stage 2 win, Loeb suffers punctures

Defending Dakar Rally champion Nasser Al-Attiyah slashed Carlos Sainz Sr’s lead with victory on the second stage, as Sebastien Loeb lost over an hour with three punctures.

How two sim racers won a national championship
Esports Esports

How two sim racers won a national championship

Against the odds, sim racing content creator Jimmy Broadbent and motorsport competitor turned Esports professional Gordie Mutch won the 2022 Praga Cup. Here's how they pulled it off

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Plus

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Marc Marquez’s sixth premier MotoGP title seems a long time ago given the injury woes he has faced in the three years since. At the end of a fraught 2022, in which he had a fourth major operation on his right arm, the Spaniard speaks exclusively to Autosport

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2022
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Plus

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

As European manufacturers emerged as the strongest force in 2022 in a changing of the guard for MotoGP, one powerhouse couldn’t quite match the feats of Ducati and Aprilia. Its motorsport chief tells Autosport why this is and what it is doing to become a consistent frontrunner in the class of kings

MotoGP
Dec 20, 2022
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races Plus

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

With the expansion of the calendar to 21 grands prix and the introduction of sprint races, the 2023 MotoGP season will take the riders to almost 1,300 kilometres of competition more than this year, a factor that forces adjustments in their physical preparations.

MotoGP
Dec 9, 2022
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend Plus

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Autosport – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022 Plus

Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo? Plus

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo had a 91-point lead over rival Francesco Bagnaia after the German Grand Prix, a seemingly impregnable gap to overcome in the remaining 10 races. But as the Frenchman struggled for pace with his Yamaha, Bagnaia stormed back into contention and swept to Ducati's first riders' title since 2007

MotoGP
Nov 25, 2022
Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Plus

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez

MotoGP
Nov 23, 2022
Why the new MotoGP world champion has a stronger character than it seems Plus

Why the new MotoGP world champion has a stronger character than it seems

While new MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia might not be the loudest rider on the grid, his calm exterior belies a steely backbone. His part in turning around Ducati's fortunes at the start of the year, when displeased with a new engine concept, shows the strength of his character

MotoGP
Nov 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.