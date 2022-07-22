Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen warns against F1 having too many street races Next / Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes F1 upgrades explained
Formula 1 Special feature

What is the greatest race of all time?

Spectators and journalists at the 1953 French Grand Prix reckoned they'd seen a strong candidate after a duel that has gone into motorsport folklore.

In the latest of Autosport's "Short View Back to the Past" series, Chief Editor Kevin Turner looks at 'The Race of the Century'.

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.

shares
comments
Verstappen warns against F1 having too many street races
Previous article

Verstappen warns against F1 having too many street races
Next article

Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes F1 upgrades explained

Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes F1 upgrades explained

Latest news

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Carlos Sainz topped the times on Friday for Ferrari at the Formula 1 French Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France

Lewis Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes is slower than it expected to be at Formula 1’s French Grand Prix after Friday's practice.

2022 F1 French Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 French Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Carlos Sainz was fastest during French Grand Prix practice on Friday, the 12th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, leading a Ferrari 1-2.

F1 French GP: Sainz heads Ferrari 1-2 in second practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Sainz heads Ferrari 1-2 in second practice

Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari 1-2 in second practice for Formula 1’s 2022 French Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen 0.5 seconds adrift in third for Red Bull.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Plus

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s team-mate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Plus

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Plus

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Plus

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Plus

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as STUART CODLING explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel Plus

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

No longer defined by being benched by Red Bull, Alex Albon is establishing himself as a worthy successor to George Russell in the lead seat at Williams – and, as STUART CODLING explains, he’s also following the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in using his profile to improve the lives of others

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2022
The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive Plus

The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive

OPINION: The FIA implemented changes to its Formula 1 race management in the wake of the controversial Abu Dhabi final last November that appeared to be the culture shift needed to restore faith in the governance of the series. However, so far in 2022, ongoing inconsistencies and a perceived lack of transparency continue to create widespread frustration

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.