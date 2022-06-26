Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / BTCC Croft: Lloyd beats Turkington for emotional win in Race 1 Next / BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale
BTCC / Croft Race report

BTCC Croft: Lloyd doubles up to beat Ingram in Hyundai 1-2

Dan Lloyd made it two wins out of two at the Croft round of the British Touring Car Championship by leading home Tom Ingram for an Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai 1-2.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Croft: Lloyd doubles up to beat Ingram in Hyundai 1-2

Lloyd made a relative scorcher of a start from pole, such that the rear-wheel-drive West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport of outside front-row starter Colin Turkington could make no impression on him.

Ingram then emulated Lloyd’s first-race move on Turkington by drawing to the outside of the BMW into Tower, then getting a cutback on the exit and sweeping around the outside of the Jim Clark Esses to take second position.

Another of the Excelr8 Hyundais caused an early safety car. James Gornall, standing in for Jack Butel for this round only, has performed extremely creditably all weekend, but his Hyundai hit the barriers at Hawthorns.

After the restart Ingram was soon on Lloyd’s case, and in turn Turkington got close to the leading Hyundai i30 Ns.

Lloyd then pulled out a small gap, only for Ingram to reel him back in with a couple of laps remaining.

With a lap to go the two Hyundais were right together, but Lloyd held on his second win of the day by 0.634 seconds, and the third of his BTCC career.

“The red light stayed on forever and I really bogged,” explained Lloyd of the start. “But other people must have had a bit of a ’mare.

“We made a big improvement to the car from race one and it paid off – it just made it much more easy to handle out the back. Then it was a case of managing the hybrid – obviously it’s the first time I’ve had such little use of it.”

Daniel Lloyd, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com Hyundai i30N

Daniel Lloyd, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com Hyundai i30N

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Behind Turkington, Jake Hill made it a WSR BMW 3-4, courtesy of a sweet move around the outside of Dan Rowbottom into the Jim Clark Esses at half-distance.

Hill then gained on the leading trio, but could not make a serious impression on them.

Rowbottom’s Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R had Ash Sutton close at hand, with the Motorbase Performance Ford Focus driver claiming his second sixth place of the day.

The next two positions were also duplicated from earlier on, with Rory Butcher (Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla) leading Aiden Moffat, whose Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 fell away late on.

Tom Chilton took his second top-10 finish of the day with ninth in his Excelr8 Hyundai, with the WSR BMW of Stephen Jelley completing the top 10.

Josh Cook made progress to finish 11th in his BTC Racing Honda, but has now lost the championship lead to Ingram.

Gordon Shedden, meanwhile, charged from the back of the grid to 12th in his Dynamics Honda, and has been rewarded with pole for the reversed-grid race.

George Gamble should have been in the top 10, but the Ciceley BMW rookie slowed from ninth at half-distance and rejoined after a pitstop.

BTCC Croft - Race 2 Results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd   18    
2 United Kingdom Tom Ingram   18    
3 United Kingdom Colin Turkington   18   0.522
4 United Kingdom Jake Hill   18   1.334
5 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom   18   2.096
6 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton   18   0.930
7 United Kingdom Rory Butcher   18   1.203
8 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat   18   3.186
9 United Kingdom Tom Chilton   18   1.537
10 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley   18   0.400
11 United Kingdom Josh Cook   18   0.615
12 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden   18   0.426
13 United Kingdom Dan Cammish   18   1.501
14 Bobby Thompson   18   0.382
15 United Kingdom Adam Morgan   18   0.309
16 United Kingdom Ash Hand   18   2.789
17 United Kingdom Jason Plato   18   3.380
18 Dexter Patterson   18   2.165
19 United Kingdom Sam Osborne   18   1.594
20 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson   18   1.001
21 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith   18   0.568
22 Nicolas Hamilton   18   5.104
23 Jade Edwards   18   0.853
24 Will Powell   18   8.353
25 George Gamble   16    
26 United Kingdom Ricky Collard   16    
  James Gornall   3    
  Michael Crees   3    
View full results
shares
comments
BTCC Croft: Lloyd beats Turkington for emotional win in Race 1
Previous article

BTCC Croft: Lloyd beats Turkington for emotional win in Race 1
Next article

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
Fenwick flies up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Fenwick flies up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale Croft
BTCC

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale

BTCC Croft: Lloyd doubles up to beat Ingram in Hyundai 1-2
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Croft: Lloyd doubles up to beat Ingram in Hyundai 1-2

BTCC Croft: Lloyd beats Turkington for emotional win in Race 1
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Croft: Lloyd beats Turkington for emotional win in Race 1

BTCC Croft: Turkington claims pole in ‘retired’ BMW
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Croft: Turkington claims pole in ‘retired’ BMW

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test Plus

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Expectations were high for the start of the British Touring Car Championship’s hybrid power era, and despite nerves and problems to solve prior to its debut the new rules gained widespread approval. Here’s how the first test at Donington Park was passed and the thorough examinations that are to follow

BTCC
Apr 28, 2022
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.