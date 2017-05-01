Latest
RBR investigating 'very strange' brake issue Daniel Ricciardo's right rear brake problem in the Russian Grand Prix was "very strange", says Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner. 1493573417 F1

Palmer hoped Grosjean would 'use his brain' Jolyon Palmer said he hoped Formula 1 rival Romain Grosjean would "use his brain" and avoid the crash that ended both drivers' Russian Grand Prix on the opening lap 1493568538 F1

Lauda 'surprised' by Bottas winning in Russia Niki Lauda has admitted Valtteri Bottas's maiden Formula 1 win in the Russian Grand Prix came as a surprise 1493567530 F1

Massa did not block 'afraid' Vettel Williams Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa insists he did not block Sebastian Vettel while being lapped at the end of the Russian Grand Prix 1493564828 F1

First Formula 1 win 'surreal' for Bottas Valtteri Bottas has described his first Formula 1 victory as "surreal" after winning the Russian Grand Prix 1493563201 F1

Vettel says 'amazing' stint key to Bottas win Sebastian Vettel says an "amazing" first stint was key to Valtteri Bottas earning his first Formula 1 victory in the Russian Grand Prix. 1493563044 F1

Hamilton has no answers for his lack of pace Lewis Hamilton is at a loss to explain his lack of pace throughout the Russian Grand Prix weekend, but vowed to find answers before Formula 1's next race in Spain 1493624023 F1

Neuville denies Evans Rally Argentina win Thierry Neuville denied Elfyn Evans and DMACK a first World Rally Championship win by just 0.7 seconds in an incredible finish to Rally Argentina 1493569391 WRC

How Bottas proved he is no number two Two weeks after Valtteri Bottas's Bahrain race day slump raised the spectre of team orders, he won a Russian Grand Prix that had looked out of Mercedes' reach 1493596800 F1

The fresh trouble hiding Mercedes' true pace Ferrari set the Friday practice pace at Sochi but claimed Mercedes was sandbagging. But the evidence suggests Mercedes' problems in Russia are real 1493337600 F1

Why F1 has gone too far on track limits Nobody wants to see racing drivers risk serious injury - or death - in an accident. But is Formula 1's affection for extended run-off area over-sanitising grand prix racing? 1493251200 F1

Red Bull's quit threats are empty and unfair Red Bull has dropped hints it could quit Formula 1 - again. Is there any point taking it seriously? 1493164800 F1

Why Raikkonen and Bottas will decide the title With the start of the 2017 Formula 1 season being decided by fine margins, the expectation is the same will go for the world championship. That means the performance of the second drivers at Mercedes and Ferrari will be crucial 1493164800 F1

How a BTCC underdog is beating five manufacturers Last year rising British Touring Car star Tom Ingram made his breakthrough with his first victory, but consistency was lacking. In 2017, it looks as though he's a genuine underdog title contender 1493078400 BTCC

