Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wants Formula 1 to return to louder V10 engines after the end of the current regulation cycle.

F1 adopted turbo-hybrid V6 engines in 2014 that have been criticised for the lack of noise generated compared to the preceding V8s, V10s and V12s of previous generations.

The FIA hosted current and prospective manufacturers in Paris on Friday to discuss engine regulations beyond 2020, with the governing body announcing a broad agreement had been made to ditch its current engines in favour of cheaper and louder alternatives.

While Todt previously conceded a return to V10 or V12 engines would "not be accepted by society", Verstappen hopes a way can be found for V10s to return as part of that new direction.

"I think it would be very nice to have a V10 engine or something, with the lovely sound," he told Autosport.

"[The current engines are] nice for me in the car, but I think it's not really impressive for the fans, if you compare it to a V10 or V12."

V10s were last used in F1 at the end of 2005, before being replaced by V8s, an era that included Verstappen's father Jos' career.

F1's current regulations have been shaped by road relevance, with energy recovery systems a key component.

While purely-electric engines are becoming more common in motoring, and are the focus of Formula E, Verstappen would not be a fan of all-electric racing.

"Let's keep things how they are for the next 15 years," he added.

"I would be fine with that. After that they can make the whole thing completely electric.

"I hope that the sport is still using a petrol engine by then. One that also makes some sound."