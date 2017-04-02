Latest
Points still realistic in 2017 - Sauber Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn insists points are still realistic for her Formula 1 team this season despite missing out in the Australian Grand Prix 1491125402 F1

F1 plans cheaper, noisier 2021 engine switch Formula 1 is set to ditch its current formula of turbocharged hybrid powerunits in favour of cheaper and noisier engines from 2021 1491047610 F1

Stroll: Jealousy motivating my critics Lance Stroll believes jealousy is at the core of criticism of his promotion to Formula 1 with Williams in 2017 1491036001 F1

Ferrari engine 'at least level with Mercedes' Ferrari's 2017 Formula 1 engine could be better than Mercedes', reckons Haas team principal Gunther Steiner 1490973775 F1

Palmer wants car checked before China Jolyon Palmer wants Renault to check his car before the Chinese Grand Prix to ensure there is no lasting damage from his practice crash in the Formula 1 season opener 1490965256 F1

Sauber has held talks with Honda about 2018 Honda and Mercedes are candidates to power the Sauber Formula 1 team in 2018, if it moves away from current supplier Ferrari, team principal Monisha Kaltenborn has confirmed 1490953530 F1

Verstappen wants V10s back in F1 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wants Formula 1 to return to louder V10 engines after the end of the current regulation cycle 1491128960 F1

Jani and Porsche fastest again Neel Jani ensured Porsche remained ahead of LMP1 rival Toyota in the penultimate test session of the WEC Prologue in Monza on Sunday morning 1491127812 WEC

Ingram storms to victory in season opener Tom Ingram opened his 2017 British Touring Car Championship account with victory in the first race of the season at Brands Hatch 1491132339 BTCC

Di Grassi thought he'd lost race three times Formula E frontrunner Lucas di Grassi thought his race was over on three occasions before claiming a shock victory in the Mexico City ePrix 1491123609 FE

Ten things to watch in the 2017 BTCC The start of the British Touring Car Championship is always eagerly awaited. This year a host of driver moves makes it even more so, but stability in some quarters will be a big factor in the title fight too 1490918400 BTCC

Under the skin of Honda’s latest F1 saga This season was supposed to be the year that Honda finally came good, but its engine's deficiencies have already been woefully exposed. Can it turn its ailing relationship with McLaren around? 1490918400 F1

Why Toyota is giving a scapegoat a second chance Toyota brutally dumped Nicolas Lapierre from the line-up that ultimately won the 2014 WEC, but has recalled him for its extra car this year. What does the about-face say about its original decision? 1490832000 WEC

Nigel Roebuck's verdict on the start of F1's new era Is Ferrari a genuine threat to Mercedes? What does the race in Australia say about F1's revamped machinery, and who impressed in strange circumstances? 1490832000 F1

F1 faces a long wait for real change The Liberty era is expected to bring major changes to Formula 1, but the convoluted manner in which that change has to be instigated and approved means anyone expecting rapid improvement will be disappointed 1490745600 F1

Was Lorenzo's Ducati debut as bad as it looked? As far as first races go, Jorge Lorenzo's debut with Ducati was underwhelming at best. But was that down to teething problems, or does Sunday's race in Qatar point to further problems to come throughout the year? 1490745600 MotoGP

