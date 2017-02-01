Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

Sergey Sirotkin's role with the Renault F1 outfit will not be affected by the off-season exit of team principal Frederic Vasseur, according to SMP Racing boss Boris Rotenberg.

Sirotkin, who is backed by SMP, joined Renault in a development role in early 2016, with then-team principal Vasseur making it clear at the end of the season that he wanted to keep the Russian on and give him more F1 mileage.

Vasseur's exit at the start of this year subsequently prompted uncertainty over Renault's plans for Sirotkin, but SMP Racing has now clarified it had been assured the partnership will continue.

"His programme is not changing - it's just that in Renault there was a change of the head of the [F1] programme, but for him everything will remain as is," said Rotenberg, when questioned by Autosport's sister brand Motorsport.com at an SMP press conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

"We're planning that it'll go on the same way - and we'll announce the specifics of his Formula 1 programme in a separate presentation.

"Regarding Vasseur - we met him, had talks. Now we will have a meeting with the new Renault chief.

"Vasseur himself confirmed that nothing would be changing in our relationship with Renault, but we still have to see the [new] boss and make sure the terms remain the same as had been agreed."

Sirotkin, who finished third overall in GP2 in 2015 and 2016, is also to take on simulator work for SMP and Dallara's LMP1-L World Endurance Championship project, which is being readied for the 2018 season.