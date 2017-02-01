Latest
Lowe to take up top Williams role next month Former Mercedes man Paddy Lowe will join the Williams Formula 1 team in its most senior technical position early next month, Autosport has learned 1485956612 F1

F1 return not on Ford's radar American car giant Ford says a return to Formula 1 is not on its agenda, with the huge costs involved in a programme the main deterrent 1485949236 F1

F1 making loopholes harder to find - Smedley Loopholes in Formula 1's regulations are becoming harder to find, particularly with the 2017 rule change, according to Williams performance chief Rob Smedley 1485938071 F1

Ferrari counting on piston innovation Ferrari is counting on 3D printing technology for an innovative piston design it believes could produce be a major boost for its 2017 Formula 1 engine 1485873789 F1

Renault surprised by 2016 gains - Taffin Renault engine chief Remi Taffin has admitted the French manufacturer was surprised by the gains it made during the 2016 Formula 1 season 1485863071 F1

What Manor images reveal about 2017 designs The Manor Formula 1 team closed with its 2017 design almost complete, and images of it give some keys hints about the effect of the new rules 1485855132 F1

Vasseur Renault exit won't affect Sirotkin role Sergey Sirotkin's role with the Renault F1 outfit will not be affected by the off-season exit of team principal Frederic Vasseur according to SMP Racing boss Boris Rotenberg 1485965050 F1

Jota decides against ELMS title defence The British Jota Sport team will not defend its European Le Mans Series crown after the retirement of long-time driver Simon Dolan 1485963604 WEC

Lorenzo happier after initial test pace 'shock' Jorge Lorenzo says his Sepang MotoGP test recovery was better than he could have expected, after the "shock" of struggling on his Ducati on the opening day 1485961086 MotoGP

Ostberg: New team's debut a huge challenge Mads Ostberg says getting his new private Ford World Rally Championship programme in place for Rally Sweden is one of the biggest challenges of his career 1485950204 WRC

MotoGP shows F1 'customer' is not a dirty word As Formula 1's leadership change prompts fresh thinking about its future shape, the new chiefs ought to take a lot at how customer teams have contributed to the MotoGP spectacle 1485907200 MotoGP

Why Formula 1 isn't actually failing young drivers Is Formula 1 really denying young drivers chances? A look at the statistics suggest we've just had a great decade for chances for newcomers - and that it's a matter of quality not just quantity 1485907200 F1

What Ross Brawn needs to do to fix F1 Hopes for Ross Brawn's new position in Formula 1's leadership group are high. But he might find this his biggest challenge yet 1485820800 F1

Why Alonso needs to think like Federer Roger Federer's Australian Open victory was reassuring for any veteran sporting great chasing success after a long drought. His Formula 1 equivalent Fernando Alonso needs to learn from the tennis star's approach 1485820800 F1

Formula 1 must become road irrelevant The future of the controversial engine rules will soon become a major focus for Formula 1. It's time to stop compromising the rules in pursuit of pointless 'road relevance' 1485734400 F1

Why Formula 1 needs teams like Manor On paper, a team aiming for the odd point at best may not seem like a huge loss from Formula 1, but Manor closing its doors has multiple ramifications for the championship 1485734400 F1

