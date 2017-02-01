Latest
Ferrari counting on piston innovation Ferrari is counting on 3D printing technology for an innovative piston design it believes could produce be a major boost for its 2017 Formula 1 engine 1485873789 F1

Renault surprised by 2016 gains - Taffin Renault engine chief Remi Taffin has admitted the French manufacturer was surprised by the gains it made during the 2016 Formula 1 season 1485863071 F1

What Manor images reveal about 2017 designs The Manor Formula 1 team closed with its 2017 design almost complete, and images of it give some keys hints about the effect of the new rules 1485855132 F1

Gutierrez was 'too confident' over Haas seat Esteban Gutierrez admits he was "too confident things were taken care of" regarding his Formula 1 future, before losing his Haas drive to Kevin Magnussen 1485794186 F1

McLaren wins F1 engine-sensor tender McLaren Applied Technologies has won the tender to supply engine pressure and temperature sensors for Formula 1 engines for three seasons from 2018 1485778898 F1

Toro Rosso took risks to counter old engine Toro Rosso took risks during the 2016 Formula 1 season to counter the deficit of running a year-old Ferrari engine, according to team principal Franz Tost 1485777964 F1

F1 making loopholes harder to find - Smedley Loopholes in Formula 1's regulations are becoming harder to find, particularly with the 2017 rule change, according to Williams performance chief Rob Smedley 1485938071 F1

Rosberg rules out racing in Formula E Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg says he is interested in Formula E but does not plan to move into the series after his retirement from grand prix racing 1485878929 FE

Jelley returns to BTCC after seven years Race winner Stephen Jelley will return to the British Touring Car Championship for 2017, driving a Team Parker Racing Ford Focus ST, after a seven-year sabbatical 1485936012 BTCC

Honda can't fix electronics issues at test Honda will not be able to fix the electronics issues that have plagued its Sepang MotoGP test in time for the final day, according to Dani Pedrosa 1485874309 MotoGP

What Ross Brawn needs to do to fix F1 Hopes for Ross Brawn's new position in Formula 1's leadership group are high. But he might find this his biggest challenge yet 1485820800 F1

Why Alonso needs to think like Federer Roger Federer's Australian Open victory was reassuring for any veteran sporting great chasing success after a long drought. His Formula 1 equivalent Fernando Alonso needs to learn from the tennis star's approach 1485820800 F1

Formula 1 must become road irrelevant The future of the controversial engine rules will soon become a major focus for Formula 1. It's time to stop compromising the rules in pursuit of pointless 'road relevance' 1485734400 F1

Why Formula 1 needs teams like Manor On paper, a team aiming for the odd point at best may not seem like a huge loss from Formula 1, but Manor closing its doors has multiple ramifications for the championship 1485734400 F1

Why Rossi and Vinales are unlikely to stay friends After the animosity with Jorge Lorenzo in recent years, Valentino Rossi began 2017 singing a friendly happy birthday to new Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales. But does that relationship have a hope of staying convivial when the season starts? 1485475200 MotoGP

Villeneuve: 1997 glory and the regrets that followed The 1997 world title was decided in a final-round collision between Jacques Villeneuve and Michael Schumacher. The Canadian recalls that season 20 years on, and opens up about the career decisions he made later that he now regrets 1485475200 F1

