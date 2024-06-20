New FG series reveals radical all-electric car with digital screens

The new FG series has showcased the first pictures of its all-electric, dual-powered race car ahead of its inaugural season in 2025.

Christened the FG-Twin, it was designed by Daniel Simon, who has worked on several Hollywood blockbusters including Tron Legacy, Oblivion and Top Gun Maverick, along with series founders Dilbagh Gill and Nick Heidfeld.

The FG-Twin carries a futuristic look that sets it apart from current-generation single-seaters, with the highlight being the digital screens on the exteriors that display vital information such as battery level, race position and other forms of data.

As revealed previously, the car can run in both rear-wheel and four-wheel drive configurations, with power peaking at 350kW or approximately 470bhp. The modular car design allows quick adjustments to the hardware are also possible over a race weekend.

It’s essential for the FG-Twin to run in two different modes because the car is meant to compete in two concurrent championships at every round. The FG2 series will serve as the entry-level point for young drivers and will use the FG-Twin on the lower power setting, while the performance of the car will be bumped back for the flagship FG1 championship that is catered towards professional racers.

FG hopes to lower the cost of participation by allowing multiple drivers to race the same car, in two different settings, on the same weekend.

Further details about the championship, including drivers and teams, is expected to be announced in the coming months.

FG-Twin of FG Series Photo by: FG Series

The series is a brainchild of former Mahindra Formula E chief Gill and ex-Formula 1/FE driver Heidfeld, who previously worked together at the Indian manufacturer’s racing arm.

Heidfeld, who is also the chief sporting officer of FG, said: “Today is a big day for FG Series as we unveil the outstanding design of the FG-Twin. It’s our centrepiece to introduce FG Series and its disruptive solutions.

“Defining the styling targets was a collaborative team effort but surpassing them while meeting the latest safety requirements and technical specifications was only possible due to Daniel Simon's exceptional skills.

“Collaborating with Daniel Simon has been a dream come true for me. Our goal with FG Series is to enable talents from all over the world to pursue their motorsport ambitions and we hope this is just the first of many dreams to be fulfilled.”

Plans for what was then known as ACE Championship were first revealed on the eve of the Hyderabad E-Prix in February 2023. The series was rebranded as FG at the end of last year and is now aiming to host its inaugural season, which is set to comprise several independent championships, in 2025.