Podcast: Remembering WRC great Richard Burns, with Petter Solberg

The likeable Englishman charged through the national ranks becoming the youngest-ever winner of the British Rally Championship in 1993.

Burns would progress to the WRC driving for Subaru, Mitsubishi and Peugeot, finishing twice as runner-up first to Mitsubishi’s Tommi Makinen in 1999 and then Peugeot’s Marcus Gronholm in 2000.

On this day in 2001, he finally got the title he craved after coming through a tense title decider at Rally GB against Colin McRae, Makinen and Carlos Sainz.

He didn't win another rally after trading Subaru for Peugeot, but was in the hunt for the 2003 world championship when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour on the eve of the Rally GB season finale.

He ultimately succumbed to the illness aged 34, four years to the day after winning the world championship.

In the latest episode of the Autosport podcast, WRC correspondent Tom Howard is joined by 2003 world champion Petter Solberg to reflect on Burns’s amazing career and the 2001 season they spent together as team-mates at Subaru.