Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Latvala “never dreamed” of “perfect" first year as Toyota WRC boss
WRC / Rally Monza Podcast

Podcast: Remembering WRC great Richard Burns, with Petter Solberg

Richard Burns will be remembered as a World Rally Championship great who took on the world’s best in a career that burned brightly before being tragically cut short.

Podcast: Remembering WRC great Richard Burns, with Petter Solberg

The likeable Englishman charged through the national ranks becoming the youngest-ever winner of the British Rally Championship in 1993.

Burns would progress to the WRC driving for Subaru, Mitsubishi and Peugeot, finishing twice as runner-up first to Mitsubishi’s Tommi Makinen in 1999 and then Peugeot’s Marcus Gronholm in 2000.

On this day in 2001, he finally got the title he craved after coming through a tense title decider at Rally GB against Colin McRae, Makinen and Carlos Sainz.

He didn't win another rally after trading Subaru for Peugeot, but was in the hunt for the 2003 world championship when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour on the eve of the Rally GB season finale.

PLUS: Ranking Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

He ultimately succumbed to the illness aged 34, four years to the day after winning the world championship.

In the latest episode of the Autosport podcast, WRC correspondent Tom Howard is joined by 2003 world champion Petter Solberg to reflect on Burns’s amazing career and the 2001 season they spent together as team-mates at Subaru.

shares
comments
Latvala “never dreamed” of “perfect" first year as Toyota WRC boss
Previous article

Latvala “never dreamed” of “perfect" first year as Toyota WRC boss
Load comments

Latest news

Podcast: Remembering WRC great Richard Burns, with Petter Solberg
WRC WRC

Podcast: Remembering WRC great Richard Burns, with Petter Solberg

Latvala “never dreamed” of “perfect" first year as Toyota WRC boss
WRC WRC

Latvala “never dreamed” of “perfect" first year as Toyota WRC boss

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Plus
WRC WRC

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Plus
WRC WRC

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Plus

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, Autosport picks out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
6 h
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Plus

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
8 h
How Ogier emerged out of Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend Plus

How Ogier emerged out of Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend

OPINION: Adding an eighth WRC title to his name, Sebastien Ogier has bowed out from full-time rallying in style. Having been compared throughout his career with nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb, Ogier has convincingly demonstrated that he can stand on his own as one of the greatest rally drivers in history

WRC
Nov 22, 2021
How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend Plus

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend

This weekend's Rally Monza marks the end of an era in the World Rally Championship, as Sebastien Ogier prepares to bring down the curtain on his full-time career with an eighth title. For all his enduring success, the Toyota driver reveals in an exclusive interview that lingering insecurities have compelled his quest for perfection

WRC
Nov 18, 2021
The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC Plus

The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC

The McRae family name is steeped in rallying history, with eight British titles between Jimmy, Colin and Alister - plus the small matter of the 1995 WRC title too. Next on the conveyor of talent is Alister's 17-year-old Max McRae, who’s setting out in Australia to conquer the world of rallying and return the famous name to the WRC...

WRC
Nov 12, 2021
Inside Hyundai’s radical approach to prepare for the WRC hybrid era Plus

Inside Hyundai’s radical approach to prepare for the WRC hybrid era

As the World Rally Championship undergoes its biggest shift in regulations for a generation, teams are taking radical measures to prepare for its new era. Hyundai's unique approach involved conducting a private 1500km rally in Italy and Autosport went to see how the team is preparing for 2022

WRC
Nov 4, 2021
How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain Plus

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

While all pre-event chat focused on the two World Rally Championship title fighters, their closest challenger charged into the spotlight on Rally Spain. Thierry Neuville's star turn and another strong drive from Elfyn Evans in his fight with Sebastien Ogier made for an intriguing event as the 2021 campaign nears its crunch point

WRC
Oct 18, 2021
The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0 Plus

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Two decades after Petter Solberg emerged as a World Rally Championship winner, his son Oliver is ready to take the WRC by storm. Having secured a part-time WRC factory drive for Hyundai in 2022, he's raring to repay the marque's faith in him and follow in his 2003 champion father's footsteps

WRC
Oct 14, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.