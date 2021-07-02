Gravel Notes Podcast: How M-Sport conquered the Safari from afar

Africa’s return to the WRC calendar threw an unusual curveball at the M-Sport Ford squad, who were forced to largely run their operation from their UK base as COVID-19 travel restrictions meant only a handful of staff could be on the ground in Kenya.

In the latest episode of Gravel Notes, Autosport’s WRC reporter Tom Howard is joined by M-Sport Ford team principal Richard Millener to discuss how M-Sport pulled the strings of their operation from several thousand miles away to score the outfit’s best result of the year.

