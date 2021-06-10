Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ostberg issues apology for WRC Sardinia swearing tirade
WRC / Rally Italy News

Autosport Podcast - WRC Rally Sardinia Review

The World Rally Championship’s visit to Sardinia could prove a crucial moment in the title race as Sebastien Ogier and Toyota made the most of Hyundai’s misfortune.

Autosport Podcast - WRC Rally Sardinia Review

Seven-time champion Ogier was full prepared for damage limitation being first on the road but ended up victorious after dominant early leader Ott Tanak was forced out on Saturday after hitting a rock.

Hyundai’s victory hopes were then decimated once Dani Sordo crashed out of second on Saturday afternoon, effectively handing Toyota a one-two as Ogier comfortably beat Elfyn Evans to take an unlikely win and extend his championship lead.

Sardinia’s brutal gravel roads ensured only four top flight WRC crews completed the distance, with the sole remaining Hyundai of Thierry Neuville in third ahead of Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta.

In a Gravel Notes takeover, WRC correspondent Tom Howard and rally expert Nick Garton review a punishing Rally Sardinia.

They also look at Mads Ostberg’s penalty after his expletive-laden television outburst, the 2022 driver market and preview the championship’s return to the Safari Rally after a 19-year hiatus.

shares
comments
Ostberg issues apology for WRC Sardinia swearing tirade

Previous article

Ostberg issues apology for WRC Sardinia swearing tirade
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

8h
2
Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since taking his Red Bull seat

3h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull mustn’t throw away title chance like BMW

6h
4
Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

22h
5
Formula 1

Tsunoda's Baku F1 pace so fast Tost feared he would crash

2h
Latest news
Autosport Podcast - WRC Rally Sardinia Review
WRC

Autosport Podcast - WRC Rally Sardinia Review

40m
Ostberg issues apology for WRC Sardinia swearing tirade
WRC

Ostberg issues apology for WRC Sardinia swearing tirade

Jun 9, 2021
Sardinia WRC: The Good, the Bad and the Angry
WRC

Sardinia WRC: The Good, the Bad and the Angry

Jun 8, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus
WRC

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

Jun 7, 2021
Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability
WRC

Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability

Jun 7, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since taking his Red Bull seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since taking his Red Bull seat

Verstappen: Red Bull mustn’t throw away title chance like BMW
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull mustn’t throw away title chance like BMW

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

Tsunoda's Baku F1 pace so fast Tost feared he would crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda's Baku F1 pace so fast Tost feared he would crash

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

Latest news

Autosport Podcast - WRC Rally Sardinia Review
WRC WRC

Autosport Podcast - WRC Rally Sardinia Review

Ostberg issues apology for WRC Sardinia swearing tirade
WRC WRC

Ostberg issues apology for WRC Sardinia swearing tirade

Sardinia WRC: The Good, the Bad and the Angry
WRC WRC

Sardinia WRC: The Good, the Bad and the Angry

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus
WRC WRC

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.