Autosport Podcast - WRC Rally Sardinia Review

Seven-time champion Ogier was full prepared for damage limitation being first on the road but ended up victorious after dominant early leader Ott Tanak was forced out on Saturday after hitting a rock.

Hyundai’s victory hopes were then decimated once Dani Sordo crashed out of second on Saturday afternoon, effectively handing Toyota a one-two as Ogier comfortably beat Elfyn Evans to take an unlikely win and extend his championship lead.

Sardinia’s brutal gravel roads ensured only four top flight WRC crews completed the distance, with the sole remaining Hyundai of Thierry Neuville in third ahead of Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta.

In a Gravel Notes takeover, WRC correspondent Tom Howard and rally expert Nick Garton review a punishing Rally Sardinia.

They also look at Mads Ostberg’s penalty after his expletive-laden television outburst, the 2022 driver market and preview the championship’s return to the Safari Rally after a 19-year hiatus.