Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WEC Spa: United Autosports LMP2 fastest in first practice Next / Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps News

Podcast: Previewing a new era for the WEC

The new season of the World Endurance Championship is the topic of discussion in the latest Autosport Podcast, as a fresh chapter for sportscar racing begins at Spa this weekend.

Podcast: Previewing a new era for the WEC

Following the demise of LMP1, the WEC has a new top class with Hypercars from Toyota, Glickenhaus - absent from Spa - and Alpine forming the premier category in 2021.

Peugeot will return next year before Ferrari arrives in 2023, while Audi, Porsche and Acura will enter cars in the LMDh class for LMP2-based machines from 2023.

However, the new machines were outpaced in the official pre-event test by LMP2 machinery earlier this week, despite the secondary class for off-the-shelf racers being subjected to a spate of performance reductions in terms of horsepower and downforce. With the potential for inclement weather added into the mix, could a shock be on the cards in Belgium?

Autosport’s sportscar racing correspondent Gary Watkins joins chief editor Kevin Turner and Plus editor James Newbold to discuss the changes for 2021, including why this weekend’s meagre Hypercar grid isn’t representative of what we have to come.

They also discuss the welcome move back towards a traditional season schedule held within the calendar year and the possibilities for increased calendar cooperation between the WEC and the IMSA Sportscar Championship in future, as well as the impending European debut of the Corvette C8.R amid an uncertain future for the GTE class.

The WEC Spa 6 Hours starts on Saturday 1 May at 1.30pm CET, with practice and qualifying scheduled on Thursday and Friday. All sessions of the event will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv.

 

shares
comments

Related video

WEC Spa: United Autosports LMP2 fastest in first practice

Previous article

WEC Spa: United Autosports LMP2 fastest in first practice

Next article

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

3h
Latest news
GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel
WEC

GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel

May 21, 2021
Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash
WEC

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash

May 19, 2021
Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
WEC

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis

May 18, 2021
Glickenhaus Fuji and Bahrain outings depend on sponsorship
WEC

Glickenhaus Fuji and Bahrain outings depend on sponsorship

May 16, 2021
Glickenhaus names drivers for Portimao WEC debut
WEC

Glickenhaus names drivers for Portimao WEC debut

May 15, 2021
Latest videos
WEC: Spa race - Highlights 02:52
WEC
May 1, 2021

WEC: Spa race - Highlights

WEC: Spa - Qualifying highlights 02:39
WEC
Apr 30, 2021

WEC: Spa - Qualifying highlights

WEC returns to Motorsport.tv for 2021 00:29
WEC
Apr 27, 2021

WEC returns to Motorsport.tv for 2021

WEC: What is a Hypercar? 01:54
WEC
Mar 20, 2021

WEC: What is a Hypercar?

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023 03:48
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Plus

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

OPINION: Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Plus

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory

WEC
May 4, 2021
Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship Plus

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Beyond the slender grid of headline-grabbing hypercars, there are numerous subplots and changes to look out for in the new season of the WEC, which gets underway at Spa this weekend. Here's the seven key things you need to know about

WEC
Apr 30, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Plus

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Plus

How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no works Aston Martins in the GTE-Pro class. As its new era in Formula 1 begins, Aston leaves behind a legacy of success courtesy of its Prodrive-run factory programme that was a hit from the word go in 2005

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Plus

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
Top 10 moments of an underrated British great Plus

Top 10 moments of an underrated British great

Brian Redman was one of the best sportscar drivers of the 1960s and 1970s, as well as a three-time champion on the fearsome American Formula 5000 scene. To celebrate his 84th birthday Autosport contacted him about his best races – and he decided to write the piece himself…

WEC
Mar 9, 2021
How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams Plus

How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams

The G-Drive squad has been a mainstay of endurance racing in recent years, and has linked up with Russian manufacturer Aurus in recent years to promote its brand. With a change of rules in endurance racing's top tables, the team could be well-placed to take advantage of a potential boom...

WEC
Mar 7, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel
WEC WEC

GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash
WEC WEC

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
WEC WEC

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis

Glickenhaus Fuji and Bahrain outings depend on sponsorship
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus Fuji and Bahrain outings depend on sponsorship

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.