Podcast: Previewing a new era for the WEC

Following the demise of LMP1, the WEC has a new top class with Hypercars from Toyota, Glickenhaus - absent from Spa - and Alpine forming the premier category in 2021.

Peugeot will return next year before Ferrari arrives in 2023, while Audi, Porsche and Acura will enter cars in the LMDh class for LMP2-based machines from 2023.

However, the new machines were outpaced in the official pre-event test by LMP2 machinery earlier this week, despite the secondary class for off-the-shelf racers being subjected to a spate of performance reductions in terms of horsepower and downforce. With the potential for inclement weather added into the mix, could a shock be on the cards in Belgium?

Autosport’s sportscar racing correspondent Gary Watkins joins chief editor Kevin Turner and Plus editor James Newbold to discuss the changes for 2021, including why this weekend’s meagre Hypercar grid isn’t representative of what we have to come.

They also discuss the welcome move back towards a traditional season schedule held within the calendar year and the possibilities for increased calendar cooperation between the WEC and the IMSA Sportscar Championship in future, as well as the impending European debut of the Corvette C8.R amid an uncertain future for the GTE class.

The WEC Spa 6 Hours starts on Saturday 1 May at 1.30pm CET, with practice and qualifying scheduled on Thursday and Friday. All sessions of the event will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv.

