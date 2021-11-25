Podcast: W Series review with Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell

The Veloce Racing star took four wins and finished on the podium in all but one race on her charge to victory.

But it wasn’t without challenges – primarily the one posed by title rival Alice Powell, who took the fight to Chadwick right until the last round, entering the season finale double header level on points.

But will either driver return to the all-female championship next year? Having both undertaken WEC tests, will they fight for a move up the single-seater ladder or look elsewhere for new opportunities?

Megan White spoke to both drivers about how they rated their seasons, where they see the series progressing in future and their plans for 2022.