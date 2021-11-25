Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Future W Series champions could get FIA F3 seat, says Mouton
W Series Podcast

Podcast: W Series review with Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell

The 2021 W Series season saw Jamie Chadwick take her second championship, repeating her 2019 success after two dominant wins at the Circuit of the Americas.

Podcast: W Series review with Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell

The Veloce Racing star took four wins and finished on the podium in all but one race on her charge to victory.

But it wasn’t without challenges – primarily the one posed by title rival Alice Powell, who took the fight to Chadwick right until the last round, entering the season finale double header level on points.

But will either driver return to the all-female championship next year? Having both undertaken WEC tests, will they fight for a move up the single-seater ladder or look elsewhere for new opportunities?

Megan White spoke to both drivers about how they rated their seasons, where they see the series progressing in future and their plans for 2022.

shares
comments
Future W Series champions could get FIA F3 seat, says Mouton
Previous article

Future W Series champions could get FIA F3 seat, says Mouton
Load comments

Latest news

Podcast: W Series review with Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell
W Series W Series

Podcast: W Series review with Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell

Future W Series champions could get FIA F3 seat, says Mouton
W Series W Series

Future W Series champions could get FIA F3 seat, says Mouton

Chadwick not planning W Series return in 2022
W Series W Series

Chadwick not planning W Series return in 2022

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Plus
W Series W Series

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Plus

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick finds herself in a predicament. The Williams F1 development driver has more than proven herself in the all-female series and has little to gain from returning. But where should she go next? And how will the series move forwards if she elects to take up her reserved slot on next year's grid? Whatever she decides, it poses important questions for the series' future

W Series
Nov 5, 2021
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Plus

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Plus

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance Plus

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Plus

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters Plus

How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters

Having triumphed in club motorsport, and landed a prominent TV driving role, Abbie Eaton has struggled with that problem so many aspiring drivers face: raising a budget. Now her career has taken a new direction after joining the W Series grid

W Series
May 10, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Plus

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.