Podcast: Inside W Series with driver coaches Hughes and Kane

Both are well-established single-seater drivers in their own right, with Kane the 1997 British Formula 3 champion and Hughes a stalwart of the series between 1992 and 1999, and became involved in the championship this year as Double R took over the running of the cars from Hitech GP.

With two races at remaining at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend, Alice Powell and Jamie Chadwick head the points standings on 109 points each, with Powell having won three races to 2019 champion Chadwick's two.

The only other driver still in mathematical contention, Emma Kimilainen, is 34 points adrift with 50 still to play for.

Former MG and TVR sportscar racing team-mates Hughes and Kane join W Series correspondent Megan White to give their championship predictions and explain how working with the drivers in the centrally-run series differs from championships with a conventional team structure.

They also share their personal highlights of the year so far and reveal their standout performances of the season to date.