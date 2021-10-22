Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied
W Series / COTA Podcast

Podcast: Inside W Series with driver coaches Hughes and Kane

W Series driver coaches Warren Hughes and Jonny Kane are the special guests on the latest episode of the Autosport podcast previewing the 2021 championship decider in Austin.

Podcast: Inside W Series with driver coaches Hughes and Kane

Both are well-established single-seater drivers in their own right, with Kane the 1997 British Formula 3 champion and Hughes a stalwart of the series between 1992 and 1999, and became involved in the championship this year as Double R took over the running of the cars from Hitech GP.

With two races at remaining at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend, Alice Powell and Jamie Chadwick head the points standings on 109 points each, with Powell having won three races to 2019 champion Chadwick's two.

The only other driver still in mathematical contention, Emma Kimilainen, is 34 points adrift with 50 still to play for. 

Former MG and TVR sportscar racing team-mates Hughes and Kane join W Series correspondent Megan White to give their championship predictions and explain how working with the drivers in the centrally-run series differs from championships with a conventional team structure.

They also share their personal highlights of the year so far and reveal their standout performances of the season to date.

shares
comments
Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied

Previous article

Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied
Load comments

Trending Today

Vettel hopes Verstappen has stronger F1 package to fight Hamilton than he had
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Verstappen has stronger F1 package to fight Hamilton than he had

Bottas unaware of possible Andretti F1 buyout during Alfa Romeo talks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas unaware of possible Andretti F1 buyout during Alfa Romeo talks

Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Miller tops FP2 session in damp conditions
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Miller tops FP2 session in damp conditions

Alonso sure Herta is happy in IndyCar amid F1 switch rumour
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso sure Herta is happy in IndyCar amid F1 switch rumour

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

FIM raises age limits for junior series following teenager deaths
MotoGP MotoGP

FIM raises age limits for junior series following teenager deaths

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Plus

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Plus

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance Plus

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Plus

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters Plus

How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters

Having triumphed in club motorsport, and landed a prominent TV driving role, Abbie Eaton has struggled with that problem so many aspiring drivers face: raising a budget. Now her career has taken a new direction after joining the W Series grid

W Series
May 10, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Plus

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change Plus

How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change

From falling into motorsport "by accident" to becoming the first W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick's career success has shown motorsport's capacity for change and suggests the wait for another woman to race in Formula 1 could soon be over

W Series
Aug 22, 2019

Latest news

Podcast: Inside W Series with driver coaches Hughes and Kane
W Series W Series

Podcast: Inside W Series with driver coaches Hughes and Kane

Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied
W Series W Series

Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Plus
W Series W Series

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

Top eight W Series drivers will automatically qualify for 2022 drives
W Series W Series

Top eight W Series drivers will automatically qualify for 2022 drives

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.