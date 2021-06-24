Autosport Podcast: W Series 2021 preview with Chadwick and Coulthard

The all-female championship takes a Formula 1 support slot in 2021, and the action will return this weekend alongside the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

A grid of 18 drivers will start the season’s first race, including six rookies, but Chadwick is up for the challenge to defend her crown against both new and old rivals.

Returning names include last season’s runner-up Beitske Visser and third-placed Brit Alice Powell, while new competitors include Ayla Agren and Irina Sidorkova.

Looking ahead to this season, Megan White is joined by Chadwick and 13-time Formula 1 race winner David Coulthard on the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast.

They discuss the 2019 action, defying the series’ critics, and how the championship can continue to grow its success into the future, as well as where they expect the best racing to happen this year.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.