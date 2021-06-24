Autosport Podcast: W Series 2021 preview with Chadwick and Coulthard

Tickets Subscribe
W Series is finally back, almost two years after its debut season concluded at Brands Hatch, where Jamie Chadwick took the crown.

The all-female championship takes a Formula 1 support slot in 2021, and the action will return this weekend alongside the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

A grid of 18 drivers will start the season’s first race, including six rookies, but Chadwick is up for the challenge to defend her crown against both new and old rivals.

PLUS: Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

Returning names include last season’s runner-up Beitske Visser and third-placed Brit Alice Powell, while new competitors include Ayla Agren and Irina Sidorkova.

Looking ahead to this season, Megan White is joined by Chadwick and 13-time Formula 1 race winner David Coulthard on the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast.

They discuss the 2019 action, defying the series’ critics, and how the championship can continue to grow its success into the future, as well as where they expect the best racing to happen this year.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
6h
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Plus

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters Plus

How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters

Having triumphed in club motorsport, and landed a prominent TV driving role, Abbie Eaton has struggled with that problem so many aspiring drivers face: raising a budget. Now her career has taken a new direction after joining the W Series grid

W Series
May 10, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Plus

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change Plus

How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change

From falling into motorsport "by accident" to becoming the first W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick's career success has shown motorsport's capacity for change and suggests the wait for another woman to race in Formula 1 could soon be over

W Series
Aug 22, 2019
What W Series must look like in 2020 Plus

What W Series must look like in 2020

While the first season of W Series can be regarded as successful, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long term future. Here are the steps it should take for 2020

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The next mountain W Series must climb Plus

The next mountain W Series must climb

Through a controversial concept launch, one of its drivers making it into a Formula 1 role and format experiments coming under the glare of TV lenses, the W Series has made a promising start. But the second year will be its biggest test yet

W Series
Aug 2, 2019
The new stars emerging from W Series Plus

The new stars emerging from W Series

While the names fighting for the W Series title are familiar to the wider motorsport world, in their wake the all-female championship is bringing previously unknown drivers into the spotlight - and developing their abilities fast

W Series
Jul 3, 2019

