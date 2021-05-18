Podcast: British GT and BRDC British F3 preview

A 26-car field is expected for the new British GT campaign, the first following series organiser SRO's decision to axe the Silver class which dominated proceedings in GT3 last year.

A number of returning faces, including defending overall champion Sandy Mitchell and Pro-Am champions Yelmer Buurman/Ian Loggie, plus a change of teams for prolific Lamborghini exponent Phil Keen has set up a fascinating season, with grid sizes in GT4 also receiving a welcome boost.

Meanwhile, Zak O'Sullivan will graduate to British F3 this season, the 16-year-old having just missed out on the British F4 title last year.

It's not just new drivers who are in the championship this year either, as crack single-seater team Arden and Ginetta specialist Elite Motorsport are both newcomers. A 19-car field for the opening weekend is the most since Lando Norris opened his account in 2016. Will any of the current grid be racing Formula 1 cars in five years?

Host Stephen Lickorish is joined by Autosport Plus editor James Newbold and deputy national editor Stefan Mackley to outline what onlookers can expect on the full Brands GP loop, and recap the first weekend of TOCA support action at Thruxton.