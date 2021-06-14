Tickets Subscribe
National Podcast

Podcast: Why the return of spectators really matters at national racing

UK motorsport fans have finally been able to get back to race circuits over the last few weeks after a long-overdue return.

While racing restarted in its usual April date this year, COVID-19 restrictions meant spectators were prevented from attending any events for many more weeks - with some restrictions still in place on the number of people allowed into venues.

On the latest Autosport National podcast, Autosport deputy national editor Stefan Mackley is joined by Autosport national editor Stephen Lickorish, and Marcus Pye who has more than 40 years of experience covering the national UK scene.

Together, they discuss why it's so important for fans to be able to return to race circuits, as well as motorsport in Wales finally being able to restart plus much more.

You can listen to the episode using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

