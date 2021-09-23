Tickets Subscribe
National Podcast

Podcast: Karun Chandhok on the changing UK single-seater landscape

The UK's junior single-seater scene is set to change next year, with new cars being introduced and even a new series launching for 2022.

Podcast: Karun Chandhok on the changing UK single-seater landscape

British Formula 4 has kick-started the careers of a number of drivers since it was created in 2015, among them most notably McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, Formula 2 championship leader Oscar Piastri and IndyCar race winner Colton Herta.

For next season the championship will introduce a new Tatuus F4 chassis featuring a halo, and will be powered by an Abarth engine to bring it in line with other series in Europe.

Motorsport UK, the governing body for motorsport in Britain, has also taken over the running of the championship from the British Racing and Sports Car Club.

Autosport National Editor Stephen Lickorish is joined by Autosport National Deputy Editor Stefan Mackley discuss the changes in UK single-seaters with a two-part special and what it could mean for future of young drivers working their way up the motorsport ladder.

They are joined by ex-F1 driver and TV pundit Karun Chandhok, who explains why it's so important for junior single seaters to thrive, and why he took up the offer of Motorsport UK to help guide the new era of British F4.

