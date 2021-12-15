Podcast: Jonathan Palmer on the changes in UK junior single-seaters

The GB3 Championship – which was previously known as British F3 until a mid-season name change enforced by the FIA – has bridged the gap between British F4 and FIA F3 for several years.

It will introduce a new machine for its upcoming campaign, the Tatuus MSV-022, which will offer more power and downforce as well as the inclusion of a halo head-protection device.

MotorSport Vision, which runs the series, has also announced a new category for 2022 – the GB4 Championship – has been created as an entry point into single-seaters and is open to 15-year-olds.

Autosport Deputy National Editor Stefan Mackley and Autosport National Editor Stephen Lickorish discuss the changes in the second part of a UK single-seater podcast special.

They are joined by MSV chief executive and ex-F1 driver Jonathan Palmer to discuss both the new car and championship, as well as what it could mean for the future of young drivers working their way up the motorsport ladder.

