National News

Podcast: A father and son's shared love of motorsport

With seven Formula 1 world titles to his name and very few records still to break, Lewis Hamilton might be considered the most complete driver in the history of the championship.

Podcast: A father and son's shared love of motorsport

That's just one of the thoughts of John Turner, who as well as following motorsport for more than half a century, is currently involved with the organisation of a historic racing series and helped current Autosport Chief Editor Kevin Turner - and his son - start his journalism career.

Father’s day may have passed but it provided Autosport with an opportunity to do something different with a special episode of the Autosport Podcast.

Father and son discuss a wide range of motorsport subjects, from how Hamilton compares to other Formula 1 greats, to seeing some of the finest sportscars of all time, via chasing the best of UK club racing around the country.

There are also some personal anecdotes along the way, including the time a six-year-old Turner Jr got lost at Silverstone, the occasion Turner Sr embarrassed himself at Goodwood, and how it was that Autosport was able to run a photograph of Kevin’s Ginetta crash at Brands Hatch in 2006…

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

 

